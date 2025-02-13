NBA Dunk Contest 2025 Odds, Predictions & Best Bets

The 2025 NBA Dunk Contest has a chance to produce some history on Saturday night as Mac McClung goes for a three-peat.

Mac McClung is chasing history.

No player has ever won three straight NBA Slam Dunk Contests. Not Michael Jordan. Not Dominique Wilkins. Not even Nate Robinson, the contest’s only three-time champion. But on All-Star Saturday Night, McClung has the chance to do what no one else has—soar to an unprecedented three-peat.

The G-League guard first took the event by storm in 2023, throwing down perfect and near-perfect scores en route to his title. He returned in 2024, defending his crown with another dazzling display. Now, representing the Osceola Magic once more, he looks to cement his name in dunk contest lore.

Standing in his way? Three hungry challengers. Chicago’s Matas Buzelis, San Antonio’s Stephon Castle, and Milwaukee’s Andre Jackson Jr. will all make their contest debuts, each eager to rise above and take the throne.

History is in the air. Now, it’s time to take flight. So, what are the predictions and best bets for the 2025 NBA Dunk Contest?

THE BACK-TO-BACK CHAMP WANTS MORE… Watch Mac McClung's 1st #ATTSlamDunk win in 2023! He'll go for the three-peat on Saturday (2/15) at 8pm/et on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xdxWOv0A8y — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 10, 2025

2025 NBA Dunk Contest: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, & How To Watch

What: AT&T Slam Dunk

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 ET (third event)

Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 ET (third event) Where: Chase Center

Chase Center TV: TNT & truTV

TNT & truTV Stream: TNT Overtime (NBA App, NBA.com), Max

2025 NBA Dunk Contest Participants

Matas Buzelis (Bulls)

(Bulls) Stephon Castle (Spurs)

(Spurs) Andre Jackson Jr. (Bucks)

(Bucks) Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic) *

* = defending champ

2025 NBA Dunk Contest Odds

2025 NBA Dunk Contest Best Bets

Mac McClung knows this stage. He’s owned it, elevated it, and redefined what’s possible in midair. Now, as he steps into the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest, he’s not just defending a title—he’s chasing history.

McClung is the established star in this four-man field, the only one who has been here before. And if his first two victories proved anything, it’s that he knows how to win. The creativity, the innovation, the understanding of what wows the judges—he’s mastered the art. That’s why he’s the favorite.

Still, every champion is eventually challenged.

This year, McClung faces a trio of first-time participants, all eager to steal the spotlight. Chicago’s Matas Buzelis, Milwaukee’s Andre Jackson Jr., and San Antonio’s Stephon Castle bring youth, bounce, and the hunger to make their own mark. The field may not be filled with household names, but these are serious dunk artists—each capable of delivering a moment that lives forever.

Among them, Castle stands out. At +600, I love the value. The former Big East Freshman of the Year led UConn to a national championship, thriving under the brightest lights. He has the hops, the athleticism, and the confidence to go toe-to-toe with the reigning king.

I’ll take the long odds on Castle to take it down on Saturday night.

Best Bets: Stephon Castle +600 to win