NBA Referee Jenna Schroeder Admits She ‘F–ked Up’ Andre Drummond Ejection

NBA referee Jenna Schroeder was overheard telling Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse that she made a mistake when she ejected Andre Drummond and reinstated him back into the game during the Sixers’ 111-106 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

NBA Referee Jenna Schroeder ejected 76ers’ Andre Drummond after San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama fell to the floor

At the midway point of the second quarter, Drummond was sent to the locker room after Spurs star Victor Wembanyama fell to the court, and Schroeder presumed that the Sixers player was involved in the incident. However, the replay showed that Wembanyama had either tripped or stumbled over his own feet.

After the officials reviewed the play, Schroeder went over to the Sixers bench and apologized for her error. “I f–ked up! [Wembanyama] gets a technical and I’m sorry about that,” Schroeder could be heard saying to Nurse before apologizing to the rest of the bench.

Drummond was given a round of applause from Sixers fans when he came back out of the tunnel from the locker room after the foul call and the ejection were rescinded.

“He didn’t do anything” Andre Drummond gets a T, talks trash to Victor Wembanyama before Wembanyama trips and Drummond is tossed from the game from a ref who thought he pushed Wemby. Nick Nurse loses his mind only for the refs to undo the technical.pic.twitter.com/1j61SXeAA5 — Hot Hand Theory (@HotHandTheory) December 24, 2024

“I fucked up” Ref tonight at Sixers/Spurs. Video: @NikJohnson_Art on IG pic.twitter.com/H3yU88FROv — On Pattison (@OnPattison) December 24, 2024



NBA crew chief Curtis Blair told a pool reporter after the game that the call had been overturned because the referees “determined that Drummond stepped on Wembanyama’s foot, and it was deemed incidental contact.”

The technical foul against Wembanyama for the flop was also rescinded since the officials believed that the Spurs center had tripped over Drummond’s foot.

“She did. I was kind of doing something else. I think she was saying that to somebody else, but I did hear her say that. That was obviously when they flipped the call and she admitted it,” Nurse said when asked about the moment Schroeder acknowledged her mistake.

Schroeder also ejected Joel Embiid for arguing a charge call

The game got even crazier when Joel Embiid drew two quick technical fouls for arguing a charge call. While driving to the basket in transition as Wembanyama attempted to defend, Embiid plowed into the former NBA Rookie of the Year, knocking him to the floor.

Embiid was whistled for a charging foul with 2:59 left in the first half. Embiid stood up immediately and vigorously argued the call, leading to a technical foul from Schroeder as the 7-footer headed toward the Philadelphia bench.

Joel Embiid was FURIOUS after picking up an offensive foul on Wemby 😳 Embiid was hit with two techs and was ejected 😬 pic.twitter.com/9rVIGazig1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2024



Once near the 76ers’ bench area, a furious Embiid charged toward the officials and was restrained by teammate Kyle Lowry, Nurse, and several assistants as Schroeder issued another technical foul, leading to Embiid’s second career ejection.

Those incidents led to Philadelphia fans relentlessly booing Wembanyama every time he touched the ball. The French phenom finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and eight blocks.

Drummond logged two points, three rebounds, and an assist in nearly seven minutes played off the bench. Of course, Embiid put up nine points, three rebounds, and two steals in 14 minutes of action.