NBA Reinstates Draymond Green After 12-Game Suspension

The NBA reinstated Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Saturday from an indefinite suspension that lasted 12 games.

Green, 33, is eligible to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. However, he will need approximately a week of ramp-up before returning to game action, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Green is expected to return to Golden State’s practice facility Sunday after being away from the team while serving the suspension, sources said.

The NBA issued Green an indefinite ban on Dec. 13, a day after he delivered a blow to the head of veteran center Jusuf Nurkic in a 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The following has been released by the NBA.

Upon further review of the incident, Green was ejected from the Dec. 12 game against Phoenix during the third quarter after being called for a Flagrant 2 foul. The Warriors veteran was spotted swinging his right arm around before striking Nurkic.

“Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players,” the league said in a statement.

“He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue throughout the season.”

Green’s path toward reinstatement included the four-time All-Star participating in group meetings via video calls, which included Klutch CEO agent Rich Paul, team trainer Rick Celebrini, and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. This was part of “certain league and team conditions” that Green had to fulfill.

“The Zoom meetings are playing a role in how the NBA, the National Basketball Players Association and the Warriors have been meant to measure Green’s progress toward working through whatever issues might have contributed to repeated violent episodes with opponents and a former teammate,” Wojnarowski said.

The league considered Green’s extensive history before announcing his ban. A few weeks before striking Nurkic, Green put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup. The Michigan State product was issued a five-game suspension, the fifth suspension of his 12-year career.

Jonathan Kuminga is questionable tomorrow night against the Raptors. Toe strain. Draymond Green is now listed as out for "return to play reconditioning" instead of a league suspension.



“The one who choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year — that’s the guy who needs to change,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the day after Green’s suspension was announced.

“This is not just about an outburst on the court. It’s about his life. It’s about someone who I believe in, someone I have known for decades, who I love for his loyalty.”

The NBA suspended Green five games for “escalating an on-court altercation.”

Green has lost almost $4.2 million in fines and suspensions during his 12-year career

During his suspension and counseling process, Draymond Green was required to distance himself from Kerr and most of his teammates. It was imperative for him to conform to the personal conduct of standards expected of NBA players.

“Space was important for him and us,” Kerr said Thursday. “We’re trying to win games, and he’s trying to put himself in a position to come back.”

Furthermore, Green is currently signed to a four-year, $100 million contract. The eight-time All-Defensive member is making $22.32 million this season and is slated to earn $24.10 million in 2024-25.

Green lost a total of just under $2 million while serving the suspension, which saved Golden State almost $9 million on their projected luxury tax bill, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Prior to the NBA announcing his indefinite ban, Green had already lost approximately $2.23 million in fines and suspensions leading up to this point of his career, according to Spotrac.

Note that this figure excluded the undisclosed fine he received for punching Jordan Poole during a team practice in October 2022. With his latest suspension factored in, Green has lost nearly $4.2 million in fines and suspensions overall.

The Warriors have gone 7-5 during Green’s 12 games away from the team. For the season, Golden State is 10-10 when Green hasn’t been available because of injuries or suspensions.

Of course, the Dubs are 7-8 in his 15 games played.

Golden State hosts the Raptors (Jan. 7) and New Orleans Pelicans (Jan. 10) next. Then, the Warriors will travel to the Chicago Bulls (Jan. 12) and Milwaukee Bucks (Jan. 13) over the next week.