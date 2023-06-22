NBA Rumors: Clippers, Knicks discussed Paul George trade

One of the latest NBA rumors pertains to the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks discussing a potential trade for 13-year veteran Paul George, per sources. “The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade,” SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley posted on Twitter.

“It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George’s trade value last week.” The eight-time All-Star has spent his last four seasons with L.A.

Would the Clippers consider packaging Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for a Knicks trade? If that’s the offer, new Clippers G.M. Trent Redden would likely ask for Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and multiple draft picks in return. New York cannot afford to lose either Mitchell Robinson or Randle, especially not Randle. Talk about gutting a roster.

“The L.A. Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George’s trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem,” wrote Marc Stein of “The Stein Line.”

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks have negotiated a Paul George trade ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft

Instead, trading George to the Knicks for Barrett and draft picks seems more practical. Although the Clippers also seem ready to move on from Leonard, it would be absurd for the Knicks to risk their future on two injury-prone, aging superstars.

A trade for George would benefit New York, if he stays healthy. Trading younger talent and picks for George and Leonard? Not so much. The risk outweighs the reward.

In July 2019, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded George to the Clippers for Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and seven first-round draft picks. The six-time All-NBA member signed a four-year, $176 million max extension with L.A. in December 2020.

Moreover, George will earn $45,640,165 next season and has a $48,787,763 player option for the 2024-25 season. In 56 starts of the 2022-23 season, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.6 minutes per game. The Fresno State product also shot 45.7% from the floor and 37.1% beyond the arc.

In the Clippers’ 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 31, George scored a season-high 45 points in 40 minutes as a starter. Along with logging nine boards, four assists, and three steals, the forward shot 15-of-25 (60%) from the field and hit seven 3-pointers.

On March 21, George suffered a season-ending right knee sprain during the fourth quarter of a 101-100 loss to OKC. Fortunately, his hyperextended knee did not require surgery. George will enter his 14th NBA season in the coming months.

