NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam, Harrison Barnes, & Kevin Huerter Deal Discussed By Kings

Updated 29 mins ago on • 3 min read
USA Today Network

In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly willing to include Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and a future first-round draft pick in a potential trade package for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam. The deal was being negotiated last week.

“From my standpoint, I had heard that the Sacramento talks for Siakam centered primarily around Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and a first-round pick or so of potential draft pick compensation of a first-round variety for Siakam in those [trade] talks,” said Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

However, this trade was never finalized because Siakam has no interest in playing for Sacramento. If the Kings decide to trade for the two-time All-Star forward, he will likely refuse to re-sign with the club this offseason.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Kings hold 13th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.


“I think the Kings would still be in it, but some of the issues that we’re hearing right now at this point might be that Siakam didn’t want to come to Sacramento or he made it known that he would not sign an extension,” reported James Ham of The Sacramento Bee.

“I don’t have it on my end, but here one of my buddies here at ESPN 1320 in Sacramento, Damien Barling, according to his sources, Siakam made it clear to the Kings that he would likely not re-sign if they did trade for him.

“That just kind of crushes this entire deal because of the salary structure, and the fact that the Kings wouldn’t have a whole lot of cap space to replace Barnes and Heurter if they did move on from those guys and then lost Siakam in free agency.”

Siakam, 29, is in the final season of the four-year, $136.9 million contract he signed with Toronto in October 2019. The New Mexico State product is eligible to sign a four-year, $202.3 million extension.

He will be eligible for a five-year supermax deal worth around $304 million if he receives an All-NBA selection this year. Other teams interested in Siakam include the Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Atlanta Hawks.


On Dec. 30, the Raptors traded OG AnunobyPrecious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for RJ BarrettImmanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Barrett played the first four-plus seasons of his career with New York.

Toronto is 3-2 since that trade.

