According to the latest NBA rumors, the Portland Trail Blazers could refuse to trade Damian Lillard this offseason, considering general manager Joe Cronin has not yet been offered the compensation he’s asking for in return. Instead, an in-season trade could be more ideal for a desperate team.

“Someone even told me — and I thought this was interesting, but I don’t even know if I buy it 100% — but someone that has knowledge of what’s going on is convinced that Portland doesn’t even want to trade Damian Lillard at this point,” said Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald on Spotify.

Damian Lillard is not budging off his stance of only wanting a trade to Miami, per @MarcJSpears pic.twitter.com/89Gxu3iIPm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 26, 2023



“It almost feels like they’re trying to find a way to change his mind or delay this where Damian will say ‘Well, I’ll just be part of this,’” Chiang added. Lillard asked the Trail Blazers for a trade out of Portland on Jul. 1.

However, the Trail Blazers are still seeking four first-round draft picks and two quality players in return for the 11-year veteran. The Miami Heat offered Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks for Lillard earlier this month, but Portland declined the package.

These NBA trade rumors are especially taking a toll on one player. During an appearance on The Ringer’s “NBA Show,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers opened up on the ongoing trade rumors regarding Lillard. “If you were a free agent, then you could choose where you were gonna go,” Rivers said.

“This started with James [Harden] and Ben [Simmons] and all these guys doing this s—t. It’s bad for the league. Regardless of how good of a player you are, man, the NBA is a privilege.”

The Los Angeles Clippers, Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams interested in trading for Lillard. However, sportsbooks are showing the best odds for the Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics. Boston is least likely to trade for Dame.

Some people around the league believe Portland is trying to save their relationship with Damian Lillard “They’re not even convinced that Portland wants to trade Damian Lillard at this point. It almost feels like they’re trying to find a way to maybe change his mind or delay… pic.twitter.com/627E5yHyra — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 26, 2023



In July 2019, the guard signed a four-year, $176 million Designated Veteran Player extension with Portland. Last offseason, Lillard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with the club. His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract.

In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. The seven-time All-Star shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

