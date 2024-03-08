In the latest round of NBA rumors, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is reportedly worth $20-25 million per year, according to a recent HoopsHype survey that eight NBA executives participated in.

Three executives said Thompson should receive $18-20 million annually, and the other five believe the five-time All-Star is worth $20-25 million annually. He’s currently making $43.21 million this season.

Thompson, 34, is in the final season of a five-year, $189.9 million contract he signed with the Warriors in July 2019. Four executives predict Golden State will try to align Thompson with Stephen Curry on a two-year deal.

Story: Five NBA executives think Klay Thompson will get $20-25 million a year as a free agent. Three executives said $18-20 million annually. Previewing Klay’s free agency for the Warriors, including interviews with Thompson and Kevon Looney on @hoopshype. https://t.co/BgEpjOLQCy — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 8, 2024



“I see him at around $18-20 million a year,” an NBA executive added. “I’m not sure he’ll accept that because he sees himself much higher. If all offers are equal, I think he goes back to Golden State. I feel like his relationship with Steph and being able to play in one place is important to him.”

In October, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix revealed that Thompson could be given a four-year deal in the $30-35 million per season range. Keep in mind, this was before the 2023-24 season. His value may have changed. Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract in July.

“A four-year deal in the $30-35 million per season range sounds reasonable, at least to the NBA executives I talk to. “There is no sign of acrimony between Thompson and the Warriors. Bet on the two sides getting something done,” Mannix wrote.

Considering his overall play this season, a four-year deal seems less likely. At least three NBA executives believe Thompson is worth less than $20 million per season.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson is shooting a career-low 37.9% from 3-point range

Through 59 games (51 starts) this season, Klay Thompson is averaging 17 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 29.7 minutes per game while shooting a career-low-tying 42.2% from the field and a career-worst 37.9% from 3-point range. His player efficiency rating (12.7) ties his career low as well.

However, the 11-year veteran is shooting a career-best 91.5% at the foul line. The four-time NBA champ also ranks fourth in made 3-pointers (194) and third in 3-point attempts (512) this season. He trails only Curry (290), Luka Doncic (216), and Donte DiVincenzo (197) in 3-pointers.

In Golden State’s 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15, the guard came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season (March 11, 2012) and hit seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 35 points.

Is Klay Thompson worth $20-25 million a year? — Settle the Debate! (@Settle__Debate) March 8, 2024

His 35-point game was the first for a Warriors player in the second unit since Ian Clark in 2017 against the San Antonio Spurs, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

“I’m all about winning,” Thompson told HoopsHype when asked about his bench role. “Our franchise has been like that since I’ve been here. Andre Iguodala made the same sacrifice. He came around and got Finals MVP. And I’m not saying I’m going to do that this season.

“I’m still playing 25-30 minutes a night, and especially 13 years in and after the injuries I overcame, it’s still an incredible accomplishment and still being a heck of a player out there. I’m scoring at all three levels, playing defense, and having fun.”

On Feb. 15, Thompson also became the sixth Golden State player to surpass 15,000 points — joining Curry (23,302), Wilt Chamberlain (17,783), Rick Barry (16,447), Paul Arizin (16,266), and Chris Mullin (16,235). He now has 15,157 career points in a Warriors uniform.

