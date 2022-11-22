NBA Week 5 Power Rankings: Celtics Stay Number One, Jazz Enter Top Three

We’re officially six weeks into the 2022-23 NBA season and it’s been an exciting start. Boston’s nine-game win streak came to an end last night, but they’re still the best team in the league right now. The Eastern Conference is loaded with talented teams this season and they’ve been beating up on each other early on.

The Phoenix Suns are in our top five this weeks while other teams like the Atlanta Hawks have fell out of the top ten. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+500) to win the Finals this season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 6

1. Boston Celtics (13-4)

The Boston Celtics nine game win streak came to an end last night vs the Chicago Bulls in a 121-107 loss. Regardless, Boston is still the best team in the NBA right now. They are averaging the second highest point per game of any team this season with (119.4) per. Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown have lead the Celtics in scoring in all of their games this season. Tatum averages (30.2) points per game, the sixth highest in the NBA amongst active players.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (12-4)

Milwaukee was 1-3 in their last four games before their 119-111 win vs the Portland Trail Blazers last night. The team is still waiting for the return of all-star SG Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are first place in the Central Division. He leads the team in points (30.1) and rebounds (11.6) per game. Jrue Holiday is averaging seven assists for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Pat Connaughton made his return to the lineup after missing some time and the Bucks are still one of the best teams, even when they’re not at full strength.

3. Utah Jazz (12-7)

The Utah Jazz are first place in the Western Conference with a half-game lead over the Suns, Nuggets, and Clippers. Utah are 6-1 at home this season and have a .500 record on the road at 6-6. Last night, the Jazz lost to the LA Clippers on the road, 121-114. Norman Powell had 30 points off the bench for the Clippers and Reggie Jackson had 27, going 50 percent from the field. Their next game is Wednesday at home vs the Pistons.

4. Phoenix Suns (10-6)

Phoenix are first place in the Pacific Division and are second place in the Western Conference right now. The Suns have cooled-off after a 6-1 start to the season. Devin Booker and his team picked up their tenth win of the season last night with a 116-95 win vs the New York Knicks at home. Tonight at 10:00pm, the Suns will host the 5-10 LA Lakers. That game will be nationally televised on TNT.

5. Portland Trail Blazers (10-7)

The Portland Trail Blazers round out the top five of our week 6 power rankings. Damian Lillard is out for the Blazers with a Grade 1 calf strain that will keep him sidelined for one-to-two weeks. In the mean time, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant will try and keep the offense productive enough to win games. Last night the Bucks beat the Blazers 119-111. Simons lead the Blazers with 29 points in the game.

6. Dallas Mavericks (9-7)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are 3-4 in their last seven games and have fell off a bit in the last two weeks. They were first in the league for offensive efficiency two weeks ago scoring 117.5 points per game. In their last eight games, they rank 25th in offensive efficiency, only scoring 108.3 points a game. Dallas has a tough next game on their schedule. On Wednesday, they will be on the road to face the 13-4 Boston Celtics. That game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

7. Denver Nuggets (10-6)

The Denver Nuggets are second place in the Northwest Division this season and are 2-3 in their last five games. Tonight, the Nuggets will host the Detroit Pistons at 9:00pm. Denver has seven players on the team who average double-digit points this season, including four players who average at least (16.1) points per game. They have a well-balanced lineup that features a lot of unselfish players. Nikola Jokic is still their rock this season as he leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6)

Cleveland has won three games in a row after an impressive win at home vs the Hawks last night, 114-102. The Cavs are second in the Central Division and are a top four team in the Eastern Conference. Not too far behind them are the Indiana Pacers with a 10-6 record, putting them at fourth in the East, one spot ahead of the Cavs. In their win last night, Donovan Mitchell has (29) points and (9) assists and Darius Garland had (26) points and (9) assists for the game. Cedi Osman came off the bench yesterday and scored 23 points.

9. New Orleans Pelicans (10-7)

The New Orleans Pelicans absolutely destroyed the Warriors last night, 128-83. Brandon Ingram lead all scorers in that game with 34 points in 31 minutes played. New Orleans is first place in the Southwest Division. They’ve won four of their last five games and will play the San Antonio Spurs next on Wednesday night. Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum have all been catalysts for the Pelicans offense this season.

10. Sacramento Kings (9-6)

Sacramento is third in the Pacific Division with a 9-6 record, but are fifth in the Western Conference right now. The team has won six games in a row and will play the Memphis Grizzlies on the road tonight at 8:00pm. Their team has six different players this season who average double-digit points per game. Domantad Sabonis averages (10.9) rebounds per game this season, ranking eighth in the league amongst active players.