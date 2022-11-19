Luka Doncic beats Magic Johnson to 50 career triple-doubles by a game

On Friday, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic beat Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson to 50 career triple-doubles by a single game. Doncic set the mark in his 278th career game, one game less than Johnson. This is the second-fastest in league history.

Oscar Robinson (111) was the only NBA player who needed fewer games to amass 50 triple-doubles. In the Mavericks’ 127-99 win over the Denver Nuggets, Doncic finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

According to some NBA betting sites, Luka Doncic is the No. 1 favorite to win MVP in 2023. A few sportsbooks are giving Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo second-best odds.

Luka Doncic led all players on both teams tonight outright in points, rebounds, and assists for the 16th time in his career. That's tied for the 5th-most such games in NBA history, behind: Russell Westbrook – 41

LeBron James – 35

Wilt Chamberlain – 33

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 26 pic.twitter.com/E21hXpbaXt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2022

In 35 minutes of action, the three-time All-Star shot 11-of-22 (50%) from the field and 2-of-7 (28.6%) from 3-point range. Luka Doncic also finished 9-of-11 (81.8%) at the foul line.

Furthermore, it was the 25th time the Slovenian superstar logged at least 30 points in a triple-double performance. Not to mention, it was the 16th time of Doncic’s career he led all players on both teams in points, rebounds, and assists.

Luka Doncic beats Magic Johnson to 50 triple-doubles, the second-fastest in NBA history behind Oscar Robertson

“He’s already rewriting the record book,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. “That’s pretty cool… Oscar is pretty special, so now to be right there behind Oscar being second fastest to 50 just shows you how special he is.”

Kidd recorded his 50th triple-double in his 649th game of his NBA playing career. The Hall of Famer ranks fourth on the all-time list (107) below Russell Westbrook (194), Robertson (181), and Johnson (138).

Congrats to @luka7doncic of the @dallasmavs for becoming the 10th player in NBA History to record 50 career triple-doubles! pic.twitter.com/OiSjQTdoRA — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2022

As for Luka Doncic, he remains 10th on the all-time career triple-doubles list. In addition to trailing Westbrook, the Mavericks guard ranks below three other active players: LeBron James (105), Nikola Jokic (79), and James Harden (69).

Through 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has recorded four 30-point triple-doubles. The guard is averaging a league-high and career-best 34.3 points per game.

“It’s amazing,” Luka Doncic said after reaching the milestone. “Every time you ask me, I have the same answer. It’s a pleasure. I’m just really glad that I’m here and doing this.”

On Sunday, the Mavericks take on the Nuggets again at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are entering the rematch with 9-6 records. This contest will air live on Bally Sports Southwest.