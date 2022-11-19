WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves ladder after loss to 76ers

Watch Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shove a positioned 12-foot ladder outside the free throw lane, following his team’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

It appears the two-time MVP wanted to practice his free throws after the game, but the arena workers were just trying to do their jobs. Though, what happened beforehand irked the Bucks forward the most.

“I’ve never tried to disrespect anyone in any way, shape or form,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said an hour after the Bucks suffered their third loss of the season. “I feel like today is just an unfortunate event that took place.

After the loss, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to practice his free throw shooting. Part of his routine is sinking 10 straight shots.

Video of Montrezl Harrell taking the ball away while Giannis Antetokounmpo was shooting free throws after the game: 🎥 Mahktar Ndiaye & @joevardon pic.twitter.com/6jACYFTee4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 19, 2022

But after making seven consecutive free throws, 76ers center Montrezl Harrell approached him and took the ball away. Watch Harrell take the ball from him in the video above.

Harrell wanted to practice his own shooting ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then, the Bucks forward returned to the locker room to retrieve two more balls.

When the six-time All-Star returned to the court, the arena workers had a ladder positioned below the basket. Harrell tweeted his side of the story after the incident.

“I respect every player,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know some players don’t play now, they want to get some extra work, want to work on their skills and stuff, and I said, obviously we can shoot together. They said, they told me no, this is their court, I should leave.

I was like, I have three more free throws, I was at seven, I want to try to make 10 in a row. I shot my eighth one. Came and took the ball away from me and I was very surprised. I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job.”

Aye make sure you get the complete story I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) November 19, 2022

On knocking over the ladder, Antetokounmpo explained what happened. “I went back out there to shoot and there was a ladder in front of me,” the Bucks forward said.

“And I said, ‘Can you please move the ladder? And they said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Can you guys please move the ladder?’ They said, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘Guys, I have two more free throws, can you please move the ladder?’ And they said, ‘No.'”

The Bucks star believes he did nothing wrong

Moreover, in 35 minutes played, the Greek Freak ended his performance against the 76ers with 25 points, 14 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block. He shot 10-of-22 (45.5%) from the field and 1-of-5 (20%) from downtown.

However, Antetokounmpo shot a season-low 4-of-15 (26.7%) from the foul line. This explains why the Milwaukee star wanted to practice his free throws after the game.

“I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell,” continued the Bucks forward.

“I feel like it’s my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night at the free throw line. And I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws…

At the end of the day, I think everybody knows my character.” While the 2021 NBA champ overreacted, this was the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo let his emotions get the best of him nearby arena workers.

He just wanted to practice. Either way, arena workers never deserve this kind of treatment. To watch other videos related to the Greek Freak, go to the main page.