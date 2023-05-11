The 2022-2023 All-NBA teams voting results have been revealed, with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid receiving first-team selections.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Milwaukee Bucks wing Giannis Antetokounmpo also made All-NBA First Team.

Antetokounmpo was the only unanimous first-team selection this season. Tatum received 92 first-team votes, Embiid garnered 87, Gilgeous-Alexander got 63, and Doncic was issued 60.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are now the No. 1 favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Los Angeles Lakers and 76ers.

Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team ⬇️ Complete voting results available here: https://t.co/N4DxL3FiGh pic.twitter.com/A4DzaEb8Co — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Additionally, All-NBA Second-Team selections include Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Not to mention, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Third-team selections consist of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, New York Knicks wing Julius Randle, and Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis.

All-NBA teams 2023 voting results: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only unanimous first-team selection with 100 first-place votes

Five out of the 15 players named All-NBA would not have been eligible under the new CBA, which starts in July: Antetokounmpo, Curry, Butler, Lillard, and James. The new agreement will require a minimum of 65 games for league honors.

Tatum and Brown earned spots on one of the three All-NBA teams. As a result, the Celtics duo are now eligible to receive five-year max deals worth a combined $613 million, according to Marc Stein.

Furthermore, a number of talented players were snubbed from the All-NBA teams. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, the recipient of the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award, was one of the most notable standouts.

65 game requirement for league honors https://t.co/TI7I5gTrfg — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 10, 2023

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker missed out on an All-NBA selection as well. Suns’ Kevin Durant and Chris Paul fell short, along with Chicago Bulls forward/guard DeMar DeRozan. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young were also not listed.

More importantly, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will miss out on receiving an additional $40 million for not earning an All-NBA team selection this season. His five-year, $194.3 million extension could have increased to a supermax deal worth $233 million.

Then there’s Toronto Raptors forward/center Pascal Siakam. The two-time All-Star missed an All-NBA team selection. Therefore, the Raptors can only offer him a new deal worth up to 30% of the salary cap (four-year, $192.2 million). Now, he’s ineligible for a supermax extension worth 35% of the cap (five-year, $290.3 million).

NBA Betting Content You May Like