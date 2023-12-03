Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (back) will remain out for at least the next two weeks, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons received the epidural shot within the past week.

However, he’s still not running at full speed in practices. Simmons is expected to miss more than a month now with the nerve impingement in his lower back that has kept him sidelined since early November.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 24th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, and Toronto Raptors.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons received the epidural shot within the past week, and that he’s still not running full-speed. Reiterated the next update would be in a couple of weeks. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 2, 2023



“The epidural happened within the course of this week here,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before hosting the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

“It was just a part of his getting back to playing, and that is a part of his treatment, a part of his strengthening that was just a part of his getting back to a position of joining us. No setbacks.

“Right now, he is still doing low-level stuff on the court. So no rebounding drills, no sprinting up the floor. Then, in two weeks, you’ll continue to strengthen it and we’ll have something hopefully for you then.”

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons to remain out indefinitely, is owed a team-high $37.89 million this season

Simmons hasn’t played since Nov. 6, when he suffered the injury during a game at Barclays Center against the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time All-Defensive member recorded two points, four assists, and a season-high 15 rebounds.

Although the three-time All-Star finished that matchup, he went on to miss the next couple of games after what Brooklyn’s medical staff initially described as “left hip soreness.”

In mid-November, the NBA determined he suffered a nerve impingement injury in his lower left side of his back at some point this season. Simmons was diagnosed with a herniated disk in his back in March 2022.

Last season, an MRI revealed inflammation in his back as well.

“It was just a part of his getting back to playing” Jacque Vaughn says that there have been “no setbacks” with Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/ZeFI6BkegQ — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 3, 2023



Furthermore, in six games this season, Simmons has averaged a career-low 6.5 points, a career-high 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 31.8 minutes per game. Prior to his injury, he was also shooting 52.8% from the floor.

It should be noted that Simmons is currently the highest-paid Nets player. His base salary of $37.89 million for this season consumes almost 23% of Brooklyn’s salary cap. He’s slated to make $40.33 million in 2024-25.

At $25.67 million this season, Cam Johnson is the second highest-paid Brooklyn player. In June, Johnson agreed to a four-year, $108 million deal to remain with the Nets.

Through two seasons, Simmons has played only 48 games and 1,296 minutes in a Nets uniform.