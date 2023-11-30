Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been upgraded to probable for Thursday night’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets. Thomas, 22, has missed the last night games due to a left ankle sprain.

A team source confirmed Brooklyn’s leading scorer will be on a minutes restriction, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. An MRI earlier this month confirmed the sprain.

The Nets went 5-4 without Thomas and finished 11th in offensive rating (116.9) in his absence. The LSU product suffered the injury during the third quarter of Brooklyn’s 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 8.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 24th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic.

Thomas stepped awkwardly nearby defender PJ Tucker while driving to the basket, resulting in a tripping personal foul. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 14 points on 6-of-14 (42.9%) shooting in 20 minutes before exiting against L.A.

Prior to his injury, Thomas was averaging a team-high 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 32.4 minutes per game through eight appearances. Plus, he was shooting 47.9% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

In Brooklyn’s 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 6, Thomas scored a season-high 45 points in 41 minutes as a starter. He finished 17-of-33 (51.5%) shooting from the floor and knocked down six 3-pointers.

“That’s who Cam is man, a certified bucket. He’s honestly our best scorer,” Mikal Bridges said in his postgame interview. “I wanna do it on both ends, so if I need a little break, I know he has it. It’s good to have another guy out there who can go get it. He scores at will.”

Spencer Dinwiddie has carried the team during the absences of Thomas and Ben Simmons. Over his last nine games with the two players sidelined, Dinwiddie ranks 11th in the NBA in assists (7.3 per game). His assist-turnover ratio is 3.84.

Only four players have a better assist-turnover ratio during that span. Those players are Fred VanVleet (7.61), Mike Conley (5.46), Chris Paul (5.14), and Tyrese Haliburton (5.0).

For the rest of Brooklyn’s injury report, Simmons (hip) remains out indefinitely, guard Dennis Smith Jr. (back) is questionable, and forward Noah Clowney (shoulder) has been downgraded to out against Charlotte.

NBA sportsbooks show the Nets as 8.5-point favorites at home over the Hornets.