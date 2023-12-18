Nets’ Nic Claxton could receive $21 million per year in free agency

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton could earn $21 million per year on a new deal heading into free agency in 2024, according to 12 NBA executives polled by HoopsHype.

Two of the 12 executives think Claxton is worth as much as $27 million annually. Four other executives listed Claxton’s value in the $20-25 million range, and two executives valued Claxton at $20 million annually.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Nets hold 22nd-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Indiana Pacers.

Nic Claxton on what he’s looking for in his upcoming free agency: “A place where I’m wanted. I’m here now. Hopefully, everything works out with Brooklyn. I love it here” (via: @MikeAScotto ) pic.twitter.com/sytsw6EvXP — The Brooklyn Way (@Jersey2Brooklyn) December 18, 2023



“I could see $25 million per year as an inflation of Jarrett Allen’s deal for Claxton, or I could see Allen’s deal at $20 million annually,” an NBA executive told Michael Scotto.

Of course, Claxton wants to play for a team that values him. “A place where I’m wanted,” he said, when asked what he would look for in free agency. “I’m here now. Hopefully, everything works out with Brooklyn. I love it here.

“I feel like I’ve always been overlooked kind of throughout my career. I’ve just got to go out and prove myself every night like I’ve been doing.”

Claxton, 24, is making $8.75 million this season with Brooklyn. This is part of the two-year, $17.25 million deal he signed with the team in July 2022. His current contract includes $2.58 million in total incentives.

Through 16 starts this season, the 6-foot-11 center is averaging 12.2 points, a career-high 9.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 27.2 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 64.2% from the floor and a career-best 62.9% at the foul line.

In Brooklyn’s 147-145 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the South Carolina native recorded a season-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks in 37 minutes of action.

Claxton ranks 13th in the NBA with 37 blocks. Last season, the University of Georgia product led the league in field goal percentage (70.5%).

Nic Claxton hopes to re-sign with the team in free agency. He is projected to make around $21 million a year. per @MikeAScotto pic.twitter.com/D3giGEzZH5 — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) December 18, 2023



Plus, he finished second in blocks (189), 12th in total rebounds (702), fourth in defensive win shares (4.0), and second in true shooting (69.1%).

Needless to say, Brooklyn cannot afford to let him walk.

“Nic covers up sins for us on the defensive end of the floor, let’s just be honest,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said of Claxton. “His ability to come over and deter shots, be a shot blocker, even in foul trouble, you still see him back there. We were able to mix up our defenses because of him.”

If Claxton continues to play well, that should guarantee his extension from Brooklyn.