Nets vs Magic Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday at 7 EST. Brooklyn is going to be coming into this one playing much better basketball as late as they have won three games in a row and are currently 35-33 on the season. The Orlando Magic are coming into this one winning five of their last 10 games, but they are only 18-51 on the year.

Magic vs Nets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic

📊 Record: Nets(29-37), Magic(37-30)

📅 Date: March 15th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Amway Center

🎲 Odds: Nets(-9.5), Magic(+9.5)

Magic vs Nets Odds

This is a game that Brooklyn should be able to walk away with. Ever since they got Kevin Durant back in the lineup, this team has proven that they are once again a title contender.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Magic vs Nets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Tuesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Nets Injuries

Cam Thomas day-to-day

Seth Curry questionable

LaMarcus Aldridge out

David Duke Jr. out

Ben Simmons out

Joe Harris out

Magic Injuries

Jalen Suggs questionable

Gary Harris questionable

Jonathan Isaac out

Bol Bol out

Magic vs Nets Preview

Brooklyn will travel to Orlando on Tuesday for a battle versus the Magic. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Nets vs Magic preview below.

Brooklyn Getting Hot

The Brooklyn Nets have to feel pretty good about what they have been able to do ever since Kevin Durant’s return. They were able to come away with a very impressive win against the Philadelphia 76ers a week ago, and since then, they’ve been able to walk away with another win against a tough New York Knicks team.

In the Brooklyn Nets’ most recent game against the New York Knicks, they were able to walk away with a 110-107 win where Kevin Durant had an astonishing 53 points.

On the season, Brooklyn has the 17th rated net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, and the 23rd ranked defensive rating.

Magic Playing .500 Ball

The Orlando Magic have had an interesting season, to say the least. They’re coming into this one as the number 15 seed in the Eastern Conference after only winning 18 games so far this season. Everybody expected that the Magic were going to struggle this year, so it isn’t the worst thing that this team is going to once again have a higher draft pick and try to keep building their team with young players.

Orlando is however going to be coming into this one winning five of their last 10 games, including almost beating the Philadelphia 76ers in their most recent game.

In Orlando’s most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers, they ended up losing in overtime 116-114. Wendell Carter Jr. had an exceptional game as he finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

On the season, Orlando has the 27th rated net rating, the 29th ranked offensive rating, and the 17th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Magic vs Nets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Nets Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

26-40-2 ATS this season.

Magic Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

33-26 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Magic vs Nets

For this game, I’m going to go with the Brooklyn Nets to win outright and for Kevin Durant to score 3o plus points. I’m not 100% sure if Brooklyn is going to be able to cover this pretty big spread, so instead of taking the spread, we’re going to take Kevin Durant to score those 30-plus points so we can get some better odds.

If Durant is going to play most of this game, he should be able to get everything that he wants and easily score at least 30 points. Brooklyn is in a weird situation where they can’t really take their foot off the gas even if they are beating a team by 20-plus points because they have to win every game from here on out if they want to solidify a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Get free NBA bets for the Nets vs Magic game at BetOnline below.