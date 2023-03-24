College Basketball
Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan declares for 2023 NBA Draft, enters NCAA transfer portal
Notre Dame men’s basketball guard Cormac Ryan declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, and the 6-foot-5 senior will also enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Following his transfer from Stanford in 2019, the New York native has served as a team captain for the Fighting Irish since the 2020-21 season. Ryan was redshirted for his 2019-20 season with Notre Dame.
Referring to a few March Madness betting sites, although Notre Dame missed out on the 2023 NCAA Tournament, sportsbooks are showing great odds for No. 1 Alabama, No. 1 Houston, No. 4 UConn, and No. 3 Gonzaga.
Through 32 starts this past season, Ryan averaged career highs of 12.3 points, 1.3 steals, and 33.9 minutes per game. Along with logging 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, the guard shot 40.9% from the floor and 34.4% beyond the arc.
Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan tells me that he will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
Ryan will also enter the transfer portal.
Averaged 12.3 PPG this season.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 24, 2023
In the AAC, the guard finished 16th in steals (41), 16th in steal percentage (2.3%), 16th in 3-pointers (63), 16th in 3-point attempts (183), and 15th in minutes per game. Cormac Ryan averaged a career-high player efficiency rating of 16.2 and a career-best usage percentage of 21.1%.
“Notre Dame is a heck of an institution, and in so many ways, but to bring basketball to the forefront of that is not easy because there’s so many good teams in this league,” said Ryan. “There’s so much else that you can love Notre Dame for, but to love it for basketball, that’s been important for coach and important for this program.”
Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan declares for 2023 NBA Draft, enters NCAA transfer portal
In Notre Dame’s 67-64 first-round loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament, the guard recorded 18 points, three boards, and two steals in 34 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 7-of-14 (50%) from the field and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from 3-point range.
During the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, in Notre Dame’s 78-64 victory over Alabama, Ryan scored a career-high 29 points in 36 minutes. In addition to amassing six rebounds and one assist, he shot 10-of-13 (76.9%) from the floor and drained seven 3s.
“That’s part of the reason why I came here is because Notre Dame basketball means something, and the guys who came before me were high-character, high-quality guys, and that’s never changed,” added Ryan. “I think that the mark of a true program is not necessarily wins and losses but who’s coming through your program, what kind of guys do you have.
Cormac Ryan was HOOPIN' for @ndmbb 🔥
29 PTS (career-high)
7-9 3PT#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fAXpcDeR8a
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022
“I can tell you confidently that every alum I’ve met — Jordan Cornette is calling the game, he’s a quality individual, and I didn’t even know him. So, every guy to my left, to my right is just — those are high-character guys. That’s hard to find in Power Five college basketball nowadays.”
Furthermore, the early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen for collegiate eligibility is May 31. As a high school basketball player at Milton Academy in Milton, Mass., Cormac Ryan ranked 60th overall on the RSCI Top 100 list for the Class of 2018.
The 4-star recruit was rated the No. 8 combo guard and No. 3 player from New York, per 247Sports. Notre Dame fans were glad to have him. To stay up to date on NCAA transfer portal news and 2023 NBA Draft content, go to the main page.
Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Discover Top March Madness Sport Gambling Sites Reviewed.
- Best March Madness Betting Odds – In-depth Guide to the Latest March Madness Betting Odds and Lines.
- How to Gamble on March Madness – Learn all You Need to Bet on NCAA March Madness 2023.
- March Madness Picks and Predictions 2023 – Find out the Best NCAA March Madness Betting Tips.
- March Madness Bracket Predictions 2023 – NCAA March Madness Bracket Betting Guide.
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- First Round March Madness – Discover Best 1st Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- Second Round March Madness – Discover Best 2nd Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- March Madness Sweet 16 Gambling – Compare The Best March Madness Sweet Sixteen Betting Sites in 2023.
- March Madness Elite 8 Online Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Elite 8 March Madness Betting in 2023.
- March Madness Final Four Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Final 4 March Madness Gambling in 2023.
- March Madness National Championship Winner – Compare best March Madness National Champion Odds and Picks.
- March Madness Free Bets – Discover Best Top NCAAB Betting Bonuses in 2023.
- March Madness Results 2023 – NCAA Results & Scores Betting Guide.
- March Madness Schedule 2023 – Discover All March Madness Game Times & Dates.
- Kansas’ Joseph Yesufu now becomes the fourth Jayhawk to enter the NCAA transfer portal
- Sports Wagering 2023: Massachusetts Open For Business; Missouri House Moves Bill Forward
- Knicks’ PG Jalen Brunson does not mind the criticism around the league, says ‘It’s been the story of my career’
- EveryGame March Madness Offer: $1000 Extra On Parlays
- Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan declares for 2023 NBA Draft, enters NCAA transfer portal
-
NBA 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole Spends Half a Million Dollars on First Date With Rapper Ice Spice
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
-
College Basketball 3 days ago
Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter’s Buyout a Sticking Point for Fans Who Want Him Fired After First Round NCAA Tournament Loss