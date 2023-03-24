Notre Dame men’s basketball guard Cormac Ryan declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, and the 6-foot-5 senior will also enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Following his transfer from Stanford in 2019, the New York native has served as a team captain for the Fighting Irish since the 2020-21 season. Ryan was redshirted for his 2019-20 season with Notre Dame.

Through 32 starts this past season, Ryan averaged career highs of 12.3 points, 1.3 steals, and 33.9 minutes per game. Along with logging 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, the guard shot 40.9% from the floor and 34.4% beyond the arc.

In the AAC, the guard finished 16th in steals (41), 16th in steal percentage (2.3%), 16th in 3-pointers (63), 16th in 3-point attempts (183), and 15th in minutes per game. Cormac Ryan averaged a career-high player efficiency rating of 16.2 and a career-best usage percentage of 21.1%.

“Notre Dame is a heck of an institution, and in so many ways, but to bring basketball to the forefront of that is not easy because there’s so many good teams in this league,” said Ryan. “There’s so much else that you can love Notre Dame for, but to love it for basketball, that’s been important for coach and important for this program.”

In Notre Dame’s 67-64 first-round loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament, the guard recorded 18 points, three boards, and two steals in 34 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 7-of-14 (50%) from the field and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from 3-point range.

During the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, in Notre Dame’s 78-64 victory over Alabama, Ryan scored a career-high 29 points in 36 minutes. In addition to amassing six rebounds and one assist, he shot 10-of-13 (76.9%) from the floor and drained seven 3s.

“That’s part of the reason why I came here is because Notre Dame basketball means something, and the guys who came before me were high-character, high-quality guys, and that’s never changed,” added Ryan. “I think that the mark of a true program is not necessarily wins and losses but who’s coming through your program, what kind of guys do you have.

“I can tell you confidently that every alum I’ve met — Jordan Cornette is calling the game, he’s a quality individual, and I didn’t even know him. So, every guy to my left, to my right is just — those are high-character guys. That’s hard to find in Power Five college basketball nowadays.”

Furthermore, the early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen for collegiate eligibility is May 31. As a high school basketball player at Milton Academy in Milton, Mass., Cormac Ryan ranked 60th overall on the RSCI Top 100 list for the Class of 2018.

The 4-star recruit was rated the No. 8 combo guard and No. 3 player from New York, per 247Sports. Notre Dame fans were glad to have him. To stay up to date on NCAA transfer portal news and 2023 NBA Draft content, go to the main page.

