Pelicans exercise 2023-24 team options on Trey Murphy III, Kira Lewis Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans have exercised the 2023-24 team options on forward Trey Murphy III and guard Kira Lewis Jr. Last August, Murphy signed a four-year, $14.78 million rookie scale contract with the team.

Murphy will earn $3,206,520 this season and $3,359,280 in the 2023-24 season. Of course, the wing has another team option worth $5,159,855 for the 2024-25 season. The NBA deadline for the 2023-24 club option is Monday, Oct. 31.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Pelicans the 12th-highest odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are anticipating another playoff appearance.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Pelicans selected Murphy 17th overall. Last season, in 62 starts as a rookie, the forward logged 5.4 points and 2.4 boards per game. Not to mention, he shot 39.4% from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range.

On March 11, 2022, in the Pelicans’ 142-120 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, Murphy scored a career-high 32 points in 28 minutes of action. Also, he contributed 9 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 19-of-32 overall.

Pelicans pick up 2023-24 team options on forward Trey Murphy III and guard Kira Lewis Jr.

Through four games this season, the Virginia product is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Plus, he’s shooting 62.9% from the field and 68.4% from beyond the arc.

As for Lewis, the guard signed a four-year, $17.19 million deal with the Pelicans in November 2020. He will make $5,722,116 with the team in the 2023-24 season. His cap hit this season is $4,004,280.

Lewis is out indefinitely to begin the 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury he sustained last December. New Orleans granted the guard $1,911,120 million Disabled Player Exception for his season-ending injury.

Furthermore, the Alabama product was selected 13th overall by the Pelicans in the 2020 NBA Draft. During his rookie 2020-21 season, in 54 games off the bench, the guard averaged 6.4 points, 1.3 boards, and 2.3 assists.

To add to the aforementioned statistics, he shot 38.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown.

In the 2021-22 season, prior to his season-ending injury, Lewis recorded 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2 assists per contest in 24 games off the bench. He shot 2.4% from long range and a career-best 40.4% from the floor.

Additionally, in the Pelicans’ 94-81 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on November 19, 2021, the guard scored a season-high 16 points in 23 minutes played. Lewis finished 9-of-15 shooting overall.

There is no clear timetable for the 21-year-old to make his season debut.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

