Pelicans sign guard Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing guard Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract, according to sources. Hill, 28, went undrafted in 2017 out of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and signed his first deal with New Orleans in October 2021.

Hill played for five international teams overseas before beginning his NBA career — Star Hotshots (2017) of the Philippine Basketball Association, Telekom Baskets Bonn (2017-18), MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg (2018-19), BC Astana (2019-20), and Hapoel Jerusalem (2020-21).

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing guard Malcolm Hill on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Hill has averaged 24.6 points on 44 percent 3-point shooting for the Pels’ G League affiliate in Birmingham. Hill’s had NBA stops with Atlanta and Chicago too. pic.twitter.com/YYKouqwYvW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2024



Although his first NBA deal was with New Orleans, he was waived days later and signed with the Birmingham Squadron as an affiliate player. In 14 games, he averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Moreover, Hill signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks in December 2021. In three games off the bench with Atlanta in the 2021-22 season, he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 15.3 minutes per game while shooting 62.5% from the floor.

In Atlanta’s 131-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 29, 2021, he recorded a career-high 13 points on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from deep.

Malcolm Hill to join guard Dereon Seabron as the New Orleans Pelicans’ two-way players

Additionally, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard then inked a 10-day deal and a two-way contract with the Bulls in January 2022. In 16 games as a reserve with Chicago, he averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 10.4 minutes per game while shooting 43.2% from the field.

Last season, Hill made five appearances off the bench with the Bulls. Though, he averaged career lows of 1.0 point, 0.6 rebounds, and 1.8 minutes per game. Chicago waived the Illinois product in February 2023.

Hill returned to the Squadron ahead of the 2023-24 season.

HE CAN’T MISS! 🔥 Malcolm Hill is up to 37 PTS entering the 4th quarter. @GleagueSquadron pic.twitter.com/O46pYLh687 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 19, 2024



In 17 games off the bench this season with Birmingham, the guard has averaged G League career highs of 24.6 points and 2.6 steals, along with 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 35 minutes per contest.

He’s also shooting career bests of 52.2% from the floor, 44.3% from 3-point range, and 90.8% at the foul line.

On Jan. 27, Hill signed a 10-day contract with New Orleans, but he didn’t play for the club. The Missouri native returned to Birmingham again on Feb. 8.

Hill now joins fellow two-way guard Dereon Seabron on the Pelicans.