The Philadelphia 76ers ended the 2022-23 regular season with one of the four most efficient offenses in the entire league. That is in large part because of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid is on his way to winning his first league MVP and back-to-back scoring titles. Harden’s (10.7) assists per game led the league this season. They are the first teammates since 1981-82 to win the scoring and assists title in the same season.

After a strong regular season, the 76ers locked in the #3 seed in the East playoffs and will face the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round. Leading the way for Philly in the playoffs is going to be the tandem of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Both are All-NBA caliber players this season and can be credited with the success of the Sixers in 2022-23.

Their first playoff game is this Saturday at 1:00 pm EST when they face the Brooklyn Nets. That game will air nationally on ESPN.

Joel Embiid’s (33.1) points and James Harden’s (10.7) assists led the league this season. They are the first teammates since George Gervin and Johnny Moore in 1981-81 to do that. It’s been a dominant season for both Embiid and Harden and they will look to carry that success into the postseason.

Philly’s big man is the first Sixer since Allen Iverson in ’00-01 and ’01-02 to lead the league in scoring in back-to-back seasons. He’s also the first center to do so since Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo in 1973-74 through 1975-76. Embiid dominated the NBA this season and he’s rightfully deserving of winning his first league MVP.

This will be James Harden’s second time in his career that he is the league’s assist leader. His (11.2) assists led the NBA back in 2016-17 and (10.7) is good enough to lead the league this season. In a close second place was Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton with (10.4) per game. The Sixers will open up their first round of the playoffs on Saturday vs the Brooklyn Nets.