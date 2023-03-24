76ers’ James Harden Day to Day With Achilles Soreness

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers is currently day to day with left Achilles soreness. The 76ers’ point guard has been having a solid season that has been relatively underappreciated. Many even say he was snubbed of a spot on the All-Star Team this year. James Harden may not be the slithery, score-at-will MVP player he once was, but he is still a terrific co-star alongside MVP candidate, Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers will miss his presence on the perimeter if he must miss any more time down this last stretch of the regular season.

James Harden Day to Day

James Harden Missed the Rematch Against Chicago

In the March 22nd matchup with the Chicago Bulls, Harden did not partake due to soreness in his left Achilles. The Philadelphia 76ers still won by a final score of 116-91. What is ironic though was how well the team still played without Harden and with Joel Embiid leaving the game early due to right calf tightness. Embiid finished with a stat-line of 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton all picked up the slack in a big way as the three of them all finished with 20 or more points. Regardless, the 76ers are going to need James Harden if they want to go far in the playoffs.

Harden’s Numbers This Season

James Harden has been having a great campaign. On the season, he is tallying 21.4 points, a career-high 10.8 assists, and 6.3 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, the former MVP is also averaging a true shooting percentage of 61.0 percent. With numbers like these, it makes sense why many felt the three-time scoring champion was robbed of an All-Star spot. As if that is not impressive enough, Harden is also averaging an offensive rating of 124, the highest total in this category of his illustrious career.

Harden’s assist percentage is also currently at 44.1 percent to go along with a player efficiency rating of 22.1. James Harden may not be the deadly scoring threat he once was, but he has turned himself into of the better playmakers in the NBA under the tutelage of head coach, Doc Rivers. If the Philadelphia 76ers are without his passing and ability to draw fouls, there offense could take a major step back as the playoffs get closer and closer.

