Over the weekend, league sources reported that any trade talks between the Sixers and James Harden have ended. However, the 10-time all-star called his GM Daryl Morey a “liar”. Harden said he doesn’t want to be a part of any organization that Morey is affiliated with. At that time, superstar big man Joel Embiid removed “Philadelphia” from his location on his social media account profile. This has Sixers fans thinking the worst.

In the 2014 NBA Draft, the 76ers selected Joel Embiid out of Kansas with the third overall pick. After missing the first two seasons of his career due to injury, the 29-year-old has developed into one of the league’s best players. He won MVP last season and led the NBA in points per game in back-to-back years.

Sixers fans are beginning to wonder whether James Harden is worth the drama that causes every season. It’s possible that he’s made Joel Embiid angry for bringing up issues that people don’t need to see. Harden could have easily not made his comments so public, but that’s the route he chose.

Joel Embiid removed “Philadelphia” from his location 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7BDZeI6iq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 15, 2023



Sixers fans are worried that Joel Embiid could be rethinking signing his long-term deal

During an interview in July, Joel Embiid sat down for an interview with Maverick Carter. The five-time All-NBA selection said his goal is to win a championship, “whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else”. Since that time Embiid has walked back those comments, but clearly, the thought of leaving the 76ers has crossed his mind.

In September 2022, Embiid signed a four-year, $213 million extension with Philly. He has a $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season and would become an unrestricted free agent after that. Embiid is still tied in with the Sixers contractually, but he might not want to stay if the team continues to struggle in the postseason.

For the past three postseasons in a row, the 76ers have lost in the second round. It’s unlikely that Embiid goes anywhere this offseason. However, the 76ers need to find a way to get over the hump before their MVP starts looking elsewhere. For now, they have Embiid locked up for the next three seasons. Who knows if James Harden will be part of the 76ers’ 2023-24 roster?