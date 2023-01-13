76ers Joel Embiid Says Philly ‘Have A Long Way To Go’ This Season

The Philadelphia 76ers are 13-6 since the start of December and that is good enough for fifth in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid and the Sixers are 6-4 in their last ten, but came out flat last night vs OKC and never recovered in the end. Philly lost 133-114 to a young Thunder squad. After the game, Philly’s leader Embiid had comments to say about his team and said they “have a long way to go this season.”

Injuries have left some players out, but Philly’s big three had a nice game last night. It was their role players who were non-existent and that’s never a recipe for winning games. PJ Tucker also started the game and had 0 points, 2 rebounds, and 0 assists in 21 minutes played. The Sixers can’t win a game with that type of performance.

Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the 76ers at (+1600) to win the Finals this season.

Joel Embiid thinks the 76ers have not reached their full potential yet this season

After the disappointing loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder last night, Philly’s all-star Joel Embiid had this to say t0 the media on where the team is at this point in the season.

“We’re still top-five in the league but I don’t think we’ve reached our potential,”… ” think we still have a lot of breakdowns. We give up a lot of easy points. We don’t guard the ball the way we’re supposed to. We just gotta take pride in — all of us — doing a better job of stopping the ball first.” – Joel Embiid

The 76ers can use the second-half of the season to try and clean up their mistakes and get into playoff form over the next few months. Philly need their big three of Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to shine, but they’ll need their role players to also contribute to the teams success.

With the lineup of Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker, and Embiid, the Sixers are just 3-5 this season. Doc Rivers might want to explore a new starting five that can be more effective.