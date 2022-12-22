Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on All-Star selection: ‘It would be an honor’

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is preparing to receive his first All-Star selection of his NBA career. Through 29 starts this season, the fifth-year player is averaging career highs of 31.2 points, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 block per game.

In addition to logging 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists, he’s also shooting 49.8% from the floor and 33.3% beyond the arc. “It would be an honor. It’s something that I know I dream about, if not every kid in the world dreams about,” said Gilgeous-Alexander on earning his first All-Star selection.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, Oklahoma City has the fifth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. However, sportsbooks have the Thunder guard as the top favorite to win Most Improved Player of the Year.

Gilgeous-Alexander has grown accustomed to hearing “MVP!” chants in every home game at Paycom Center. “I would say I’m getting more used to them as they continue,” said the Oklahoma City star. “But it’s always fun… Really appreciate them for sure.”

Nonetheless, the Thunder guard is the No. 1 favorite to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year this season. But quite a few sportsbooks are not anticipating Gilgeous-Alexander to win MVP. The 24-year-old possesses the 14th-best odds on the list.

Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid round out the top five for players with the best odds to win MVP in 2023.

Of course, bettors can still expect the Kentucky product to receive his first All-Star selection and win MIP this season. His biggest competition to win the award is Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. He’s averaging career highs of 20 points and 10.6 assists per game.

On Nov. 16, in Oklahoma City’s 121-120 win over the Washington Wizards, Gilgeous-Alexander scored tied his career high in scoring with 42 points.

He finished 14-of-22 (63.6%) shooting from the field and knocked down two 3-pointers in 35 minutes played. SGA matched his career high on Dec. 12, when the Thunder lost 121-114 against the Dallas Mavericks.

For a reminder, All-Star voting is now open. Fan voting for the 2022 All-Star Game ends Saturday, Jan. 22.