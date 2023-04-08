Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers will become the first NBA center to win back-to-back scoring titles since Bob McAdoo won three straight scoring championships from 1974-76. McAdoo was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame as a player in 2000. Luka Doncic will finish the season with 32.4 points per game, and Embiid cannot finish worse than 32.6.

Over a 14-year career, Bob McAdoo earned five All-Star selections and won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in ’82 and ’85. While with the Buffalo Braves, the 6-foot-9 power forward/center led the league in scoring with 30.6 points (1973-74), 34.5 points (1974-75), and 31.1 points (1975-76).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Joel Embiid remains the clear-cut favorite to win his first MVP award. However, sportsbooks still show great odds for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Luka Dončić will finish the season with 32.4 points per game. Joel Embiid can't finish worse than 32.6. Embiid will become the first center to win back-to-back scoring titles since Bob McAdoo did it three straight seasons (1974-76).

In Philadelphia’s 136-131 overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, Jalen McDaniels and Georges Dieng led the 76ers in scoring with 24 points. Niang scored eight points in overtime, including a clutch 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers rested all five starters in Friday’s win: Joel Embiid, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey. Sixth man De’Anthony Melton was absent as well. Giving role players extra minutes was the plan.

Entering the matchup, the 76ers were already locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia will play the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will start Saturday, April 15.

“I wanted to win the game,” Rivers said. “I thought it would be good for our guys. And I thought this could be an important game for our role players. … I was into this. This was a lot of fun.” Since Joel Embiid is dealing with a lingering calf injury, sitting out was the best move.

Joel Embiid jumps to No. 1 on the final NBA App MVP Ladder of the season! (via @mikecwright) Check out the full list 📲 https://t.co/ffPLTRvmnj pic.twitter.com/SFdhnlilsi — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2023

Through 66 starts, Embiid is averaging career highs of 33.1 points, 34.6 minutes, and 11 field goals per game. In addition to logging 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.7 blocks, the center is shooting a career-best 54.8% from the field and 33% beyond the arc.

In Philadelphia’s 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics on Apr. 4, the seventh-year veteran tallied 52 points, 13 boards, six assists, and two blocks in 39 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 20-of-25 (80%) from the floor and 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the foul line. Joel Embiid recorded his 39th double-double of the season. It was also his third 50-point game of the season.

