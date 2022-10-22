Pistons forward Kevin Knox has no resentment towards Knicks

Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox was traded by the New York Knicks last season. In the offseason, the University of Kentucky product signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Pistons.

On Friday night, following Detroit’s 130-106 loss against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the wing was asked by reporters if he holds any resentment towards the organization.

“I had my fair opportunity; didn’t make the best of it, unfortunately,” said Knox.

In the Pistons’ first loss of the 2022-23 season, the forward finished his performance with 2 points and 2 rebounds in 11 minutes played. He also shot 1-of-6 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

“Every game is a chip [on my shoulder], but this one is circled on my calendar, for sure,” mentioned Knox. “This is my old team. Lot of my guys over there, but in between the lines, it’s a different story.”

Kevin Knox was selected ninth overall by the Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft. During his rookie season, he averaged career highs of 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 75 appearances.

On January 13, 2019, in the Knicks’ 108-105 loss versus the Philadelphia 76ers, the forward scored a career-best 31 points in 44 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-23 (52.2%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from beyond the arc.

“It is what it is,” continued the Pistons forward. “Gotta move on, gotta play harder, learn from it. Learned a lot playing under Thibs, playing here in New York. I have to take it to my next chapter.”

Moreover, head coach Tom Thibodeau was hired by the Knicks in 2020. The forward’s playing time decreased in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

His production was at its highest during his rookie season under former Knicks head coach David Fizdale. Coming off the bench, Knox was not as successful offensively.

He went from future NBA All-Star to bench warmer. Knox’s decline is still a mystery. Putting aside previous seasons, the 23-year-old’s time to shine is right now with the Pistons.

“Guys make changes, teams make changes, bring guys in. I put it all on me. I got to go out there and work harder, play better defense, all the narrative that they created.”

“But I put it all on me. I got to go out there and play better, perform better. I have another opportunity here, so I’m going to go out there and show what I can do.”

According to Basketball-Reference statistics, Kevin Knox is projected to record 14.5 points, 6.1 boards, and 2.1 assists per game with the Pistons this season.