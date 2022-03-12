Raptors vs Nuggets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Toronto Raptors are set to take on the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center at 9 on Saturday. This is going to be one of the more interesting games of the Saturday NBA slate as Toronto is going to be coming in with the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference at 35-30 and the Denver Nuggets will be coming in at 40-27 with the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Raptors vs Nuggets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Nuggets vs Raptors

📊 Record: Nuggets(40-27), Raptors(35-30)

📅 Date: March 12th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Pepsi Center

🎲 Odds: Nuggets(-5.5), Raptors(+5.5)

Raptors vs Nuggets Odds

The Raptors and the Nuggets will meet at the Pepsi Center on Saturday. Denver is going to look to continue their hot play as of late as they have won eight of their last 10 games.

Raptors vs Nuggets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Raptors Injuries

Malachi Flynn out

OG Anunoby (finger) out

Nuggets Injuries

Bones Hyland probable

Aaron Gordan questionable

Will Barton questionable

Jamal Murray (knee) out

Michael Porter Jr. (back) out

Vlatko Cancar out

Raptors vs Nuggets Preview

Denver Looking To Stay Hot

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the best teams in basketball the past few weeks as they have won eight of their last 10 games. They have done so without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, but it is expected that both of them will return at some point in the near future.

Denver is, however, going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to make the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, 113-102. In that game, Nikola Jokic almost finished with another triple-double as he had 23 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

On the season, Denver has the 11th rated net rating, the eighth rated offensive rating, and the 11th rated defensive rating.

Toronto Needs To Solidify Playoff Spot

The Toronto Raptors have certainly not had the season that they were hoping for as they are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Fortunately for Toronto, they do have a four-game lead over the tenth place Atlanta Hawks, so they should be able to solidify a playoff spot down the stretch if they can just play the basketball that everybody knows that they can.

Toronto is going to be coming into this one after an impressive 119-104 win against a good San Antonio Spurs team. In that game, Fred VanVleet led the way with 26 points; Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes were able to add 20 points each.

On the season, Toronto has the 13th rated net rating, the 17th rated offensive rating, and the 13th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Raptors vs Nuggets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Raptors Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

35-29-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

31-36 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Raptors vs Nuggets

For this game, I actually like the Toronto Raptors to win outright. Although the Denver Nuggets have been playing like one of the better teams in the NBA as of late, I do think that this trend is going to eventually die down because they are certainly playing a little bit over their head without their second and third-best players.

Toronto realizes that if they want to solidify a playoff spot and try to get out of that play-in game, they’re going to have to win most of their games down the stretch.

