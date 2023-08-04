Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics traded for PG Malcolm Brogdon. The 2016-17 ROY had a stellar first season with the Celtics. He averaged (14.9) points off the bench on his way to winning the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year. However, this offseason, Boston tried trading Brogdon in a three-team deal for Kristaps Porzingis. The trade fell through and reports say that Brogdon is “unlikely” to receive a contract extension from the Celtics.

During Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Malcolm Brogdon was dealing with nagging injuries and wasn’t the same player. Brogdon still has a two-year, $45 million contract left with the Celtics. The three-team deal this offseason fell through because the Clippers were not happy with Brogdon’s health.

The Celtics had to move to a second option and they ended up trading fan-favorite Marcus Smart after nine seasons. Boston has one of the top guard/forward pairings in the NBA with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Their front office could be waiting for an in-season trade to move Brogdon.

Heat Trade For #Celtics Malcolm Brogdon In Bold Proposal. #NBA #paobc ☘️ Boston Celtics Receive: G/F Duncan Robinson, F/C Kevin Love Miami Heat Receive: G Malcolm Brogdonhttps://t.co/LPFZoWUYEb — dimianta☘️ (@dimianta) August 4, 2023



A contract extension from the Celtics is something that Malcolm Brogdon shouldn’t expect to get

Yossi Golzan of HoopsHype reported that Brogdon is “unlikely” to get offered a contract extension from the Celtics. His two-year, $45 million deal is not that large of a deal compared to what other players receive. By not extending Brogdon, his contract is more desirable to pick up in a trade.

In the 2022-23 season, Brogdon played in 67, all of them off the bench. He averaged (14.9) points, (4.2) rebounds, and (3.7) assists. His (.444) three-point percentage was a career-high. Brogdon was great in the regular season but was less consistent in the postseason. He was dealing with injuries and was clearly not at 100 percent.

Brogdon has until October 1 and the day the season begins to sign an extension. Chances are that doesn’t happen and the Celtics hold on to possibly trade him at the 2023-24 deadline. Before coming to the Celtics, the 30-year-old was a three-year starter with the Pacers. We’ll wait and see what the Celtics end up doing.