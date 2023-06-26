Home » news » Celtics Brad Stevens Says Its Been Hard For Malcolm Brogdon After Almost Being Traded To The Clippers

Main Page

Celtics’ Brad Stevens says it’s been ‘hard’ for Malcolm Brogdon after almost being traded to the Clippers

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 37 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Boston Celtics Malcolm Brogdon wins 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Just last week, the Celtics were involved in a three-team trade for Kristaps Poringis. Boston’s trade package has Malcolm Brogdon heading to the Clippers after one season with the Celtics. However, injury concerns surrounding Brogdon stopped the trade and he remained with Boston. Since then, Brad Stevens says it’s been “hard” for Brogdon after almost being traded to the Clippers. 

Brogdon’s injury stopped the trade and the Celtics had to pivot in a different direction. The Wizards and Celtics found a third team to facilitate the trade. Memphis got in on the action and acquired Marcus Smart from the Celtics. Smart was blindsided by this move after spending the first nine seasons of his career with Boston.

Malcolm Brogdon benefitted from his forearm injury and it kept him from being traded. Marcus Smart was not as lucky. He’ll be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies next season. Brad Stevens has met with Brogdon to ensure that the Celtics see him as a big piece of the roster for next season.

Malcolm Brogdon has questioned his future with Boston after nearly being traded

Despite still being on the roster, it can’t be easy for Malcolm Brogdon. If not for his forearm injury, he wouldn’t be with the team anymore. That goes to show that you never know how loyal a team really is to a player. After winning 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year, the Celtics were ready to trade away Malcolm Brogdon.

Last season, he played in 67 of Boston’s 82 regular season games and made zero starts. He also shot a career-high (.444) percent from deep. Brad Stevens spoke to the media and said that Boston was in an extremely difficult position.

The Celtics were eager to get a deal done to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards. They tried trading Brogdon and had to trade Marcus Smart instead. Stevens said that his talks with Brogdon since then have not been easy. He claims there have been a lot of false narratives surrounding the trade that fell through. With Marcus Smart in Memphis, the Celtics will need a healthy Malcolm Brogdon for next season.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now