After dropping the series’ first three games, the Boston Celtics got a much-needed win in Game 4. Boston has a crucial Game 5 tonight at home that they must win to keep their season alive. Certain players have not lived up to their expectations during the Eastern Conference Finals for various reasons. Recent reports told us that Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a torn tendon in his shooting hand.

Before coming to Boston, Brogdon was a starting PG in the NBA. He was informed early on that he would be their sixth man off the bench this season. Brogdon was utterly unselfish and embraced that role to the fullest. The 2016-17 ROY had one hell of a 2022-23 season for the Celtics and he won Sixth Man of the Year.

His numbers have been staggering this postseason due in large part to a torn tendon in his shooting hand that he’s been playing through. On the brink of elimination tonight, Brogdon is going to play through the pain once again.

Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm, per @JaredWeissNBA pic.twitter.com/jPyC5ghD7F — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 25, 2023

Malcolm Brogdon has been battling through injury in the Eastern Conference Finals

As reported by Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Brogdon suffered this injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Weiss also notes that Brogdon has been suffering from “golfer’s elbow soreness”. This injury dates back to their second-round series vs the 76ers which went a full seven games.

The injury became worse when he tore the tendon in Game 1 of the ECF. During the 2022-23 regular season, Brogdon averaged (14.9) points per game. He shot (.484) percent from the field and a red-hot (.444) percent from beyond the arc.

That efficiency has not carried over to the 2023 postseason. Brogdon is averaging (8.5) points per game in the ECF and his shooting numbers are poor. His field goal percentage through four games is (.353) and has lost whatever touch he had from three. He’s shooting (.214) percent from deep in their four Conference Finals games. Boston will have to rely on some other players off the bench to replace his production.