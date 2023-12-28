Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun joins Blake Griffin and Shaquille O’Neal as the only NBA players in the 3-point era to average at least 29 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists over a three-game span before the age of 22.

In his last three games, Sengun is averaging 29.7 points, 14 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 52.5% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 84.4% at the foul line.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Rockets hold 20th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

Alperen Sengun over his last 3 games: – 29.7 PPG

– 14.0 RPG

– 4.7 APG

– 57/100/87 splits

He joins Blake Griffin and Shaq as the only players in the 3-point era to average 29/14/4 over a 3 game span before age 22



In Houston’s 129-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, the 6-foot-11 center recorded 24 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 29 minutes of action.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka sees potential in Sengun at center. However, Udoka wants to see better defense from his bigs. In last Wednesday’s 134-127 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the 2021 first-rounder didn’t play the final 6:31.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is averaging career-high numbers in his second NBA season

“Whether it’s big or small, we want our bigs to be up and stay beneath the rollers,” said Udoka, who voiced his frustrations with Sengun during an early fourth-quarter timeout.

“Okongwu got out a few times. [Clint] Capela the same thing. When they are not setting screens and slipping, you have to be able to adjust and defend those actions. So that’s what I saw. Not the best pick and roll defense.”

Sengun is moving in the right direction. He ranks 15th in total rebounds (270) this season, sixth in 2-point field goals (219), seventh in defensive win shares (1.8), six if defensive box plus/minus (2.4), and fifth in defensive rating (107.5).

Although Sengun could improve defensively, at least he’s scoring more points this season.

Alpi throws it down

In Saturday’s 106-104 victory against the Pelicans, he notched a career-high 37 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes.

Sengun, 21, scored nine in the final four minutes to help Houston secure the win. It was the Turk’s third game with at least 30 points in just his second NBA season, and he expects more in the future.

“I’m just like 21. So, I have a lot to go,” the Rockets center said. “I’m going to give my best every day on the court, fight, help my teammates, you know. If it’s my day, it’s my day.”

Through 29 starts this season, Alperen Sengun is averaging career highs of 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 53.2% from the floor, 31.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 71.8% at the line.