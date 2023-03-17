We’re in the home stretch of the regular season and teams are trying to gear up for a deep playoff run. One franchise that has its eyes set on the playoffs is the Sacramento Kings who are going to end a 19-year playoff drought this season. Despite the win vs Brooklyn last night, SG Kevin Huerter left the game in the first quarter after injuring his hamstring. He’s an important piece off the bench for the Kings and there’s a chance that he misses multiple games moving forward.

Huerter is set to have an MRI done today to determine the extent of the injury. He landed awkwardly on his leg while trying to score under the basket and did not return to the game. League sources say that it is feared to be a mild hamstring strain, but there was optimism around the organization that it was not a serious injury.

The Kings are currently second in the Western Conference with a 47-27 record. California Sports Betting sites have the Kings at (+4000) to win the Finals this season.

Kevin Huerter is being checked out in the locker room after appearing to injure his lower leg on this play pic.twitter.com/y6uGoSo3D5 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 16, 2023

Kings’ SG Kevin Huerter went down with a right hamstring injury vs the Nets last night

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the early indications were that he injured his right hamstring and that he will get an MRI done today. The Kings have been relatively healthy this season with eight players appearing in at least 62 games. Huerter had played and started in 66 of Sacramento’s 69 games, which included last night vs Brooklyn.

The 24-year-old is having career highs across the board this season in his first year with the Kings. This is the first time in his career as well that he’s a full-time starter. His (15.0) points, (.487) field goal, and (.408) three-point percentage, along with (11.3) field-goal’s attempted per game.

League source says mild hamstring strain feared for Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who will hopefully receive an MRI tomorrow. Feeling around the organization is certainly one of optimism and relief that injury wasn't worse. Huerter is said to be in good spirits. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 17, 2023

After the game head coach, Mike Brown had this to say to the media about what the team’s plans will be moving forward if Huerter misses some time.

“TD [Terence Davis] can start Kessler [Edwards]. If we need to, we can start Trey [Lyles]. We could bring Keon[Ellis] probably up. I may even throw him out there. It’s a great time for us to experiment a little bit with different guys and different positions if he [Kevin Huerter] can’t go. We’ll see after he gets evaluated. It’s a tough situation to be in, to have him get hurt, but at the end of the day, it’s the next man up, and we just got to keep trying figuring it out collectively.” – Mike Brown

Sacramento’s next game is tomorrow night on the road vs the Washinton Wizards. That will be their 70th game of the 2022-23 season.