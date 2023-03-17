Head coach Mike Brown has the chance to lead the Sacramento Kings to their best record since the 2018-19 season. Most importantly the Kings are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2004-05. The team has a combination of veteran and young players who are taking Sacramento back to the playoff for the first time in nearly 20 years. On top of all this, the Kings are also 15 games over .500 for the first time since 200-4-05 as well.

Last night the Kings took home a 101-96 road win against the Brooklyn Nets to improve their record to 47-27 this season. Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox have been the two cornerstones that the team has relied on this season and both play pivotal roles in their success.

The Sacramento Kings are enjoying their best season in nearly two decades

Both Fox and Sabonis are two of the three players for the Kings this year that play over 30+ minutes per game. Last night vs the Nets, Sabonis had his fourth 20+ point and 20+ rebounds game this season with 24 points and 21 boards. Fox finished the game with 18/6/5 and helped get the Kings within striking distance of a possible 50-win season.

The Kings have the 15th easiest schedule remaining of the 30 NBA teams across the league. That puts them in a good position to hit 50 wins for the first time since 2004-05, but they will need to win 8 of their last 13 regular season games.

Missing the playoffs in the last 19 consecutive seasons has not been easy for Sacramento’s players or the fans of the organization. From 1999-2006 the Kings made the playoffs every season and now they’ll get another crack at it. As the two-seed in the West, the Kings have a chance at home-court advantage in the second round as well if they make it that far.