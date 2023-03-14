Main Page
Domantas Sabonis becomes third Kings player to record 10 triple-doubles in a season
Domantas Sabonis became the third Sacramento Kings player to log 10 triple-doubles in a single season, joining Oscar Robertson and Norm Van Lier. In Monday night’s 133-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the three-time All-Star amassed 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists in 40 minutes of action.
Plus, the former Indiana Pacer shot 11-of-23 (47.8%) from the floor and hit a 3-pointer. Sabonis also has a franchise-record 54 double-doubles. However, Milwaukee outscored Sacramento 43-37 in the fourth quarter.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, Domantas Sabonis and the Kings have 13th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies greater odds.
Domantas Sabonis has his 10th triple-double of the season, his most in any season of his career.
He's the 3rd player in Kings franchise history to record 10 triple-doubles in a season, joining Oscar Robertson and Norm Van Lier. pic.twitter.com/pWNI0xDStv
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2023
“Their team is very good for us to take our foot off the accelerator,” said Domantas Sabonis said. “That’s what we did in the second half, unacceptable.” Milwaukee entered the match as a 3.5-point road favorite. The Bucks went on to outscore Sacramento 60-48 in the paint.
Furthermore, De’Aaron Fox led the Kings in scoring with 35 points. Along with logging eight boards, three assists, two steals, and one block, the guard finished 13-of-23 (56.5%) shooting from the field and 5-of-12 (41.7%) beyond the arc.
Domantas Sabonis becomes the third Kings player in franchise history to record 10 triple-doubles in a season, joining Oscar Robertson and Norm Van Lier
More importantly, Sabonis became the first player in franchise history with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game since Oscar Robertson. The seventh-year player was not even awarded a free throw attempt. Over the last four games, the center has averaged 20.8 points, 12.3 boards, 10 assists, and 60% true shooting.
Through 65 starts this season, Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19 points, a career-high-tying 12.4 rebounds, a career-high 7.1 assists, and 34.6 minutes per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 61% from the floor and 37% outside the arc.
Domantas Sabonis becomes the first player in franchise history with 20/15/15 since Oscar Robertson!
23 PTS
17 REB
15 AST
Bucks outlasted Kings in a fun one. pic.twitter.com/Hd1tO3VoFL
— NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2023
On Feb. 1, in the Kings’ 119-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the center scored a season-high 34 points in 37 minutes played. In addition to tallying 11 boards, four dimes, and a pair of steals and blocks, he shot 15-of-20 (75%) from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.
While the Gonzaga product will likely not be winning the MVP award, sportsbooks are showing the 26-year-old with eighth-shortest odds. Domantas Sabonis trails Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Julius Randle. The center might not be the most valuable player, but he is one of the most consistent in the NBA right now.
