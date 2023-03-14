Kings’ Trey Lyles and Bucks’ Brook Lopez both got ejected after getting into wrestling match at end of the game

Unfortunately for basketball fans, the highly-awaited match between Milwaukee and Sacramento last night, turned into a wild brawl, as Kings foward Trey Lyles pushed Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammate Brook Lopez came to the rescue. The rest simply got out of hand too fast.

With 15.4 second left to the final buzzer this Monday, The Greek Freak took the ball and tried to drible out the clock in front of Lyles. The 27-year-old from Sacramento couldn’t hold in his frustration as his team was losing the contest, and pushed Giannis away.

Brook, who’s potentially this season’s Defender of the Year, quickly turned into his role of protector of the pack, and stood in front of the Kings foward in a menacing estance. Lyles wasn’t having it, and then pushed the Milwaukee big man as all hell broke loose.

Both players were locked up into a tense bind, with them holding tight as their teammates rushed unto the court to try and free them from their wrestling lock. Both players were finally split apart on the sidelines and were ejected seconds later.

Check out last night’s actions at the Golden I Center in California and judge them yourselves:

Don't mess with Giannis. Unless you want to deal with Brook. pic.twitter.com/78LlyCmF0C — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 14, 2023

“I thought what that guy did to Giannis was cheap,” the 7-foot center said after the match. “He didn’t need to do any of that stuff. He stepped up to Giannis a little bit as he walked off, and I didn’t like that. I had my guy’s back like I would have any of my teammates.”

Who’s fault was it? Both involved said it was the other’s responsability

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said all Antetokounmpo had to do was dribble the ball out.

“I think Fox said it pretty well,” Lyles assured the press. “It could have been avoided if he just dribbled it out. If you watch, I’m just walking back with my head down. He crossed in front of me. … He sold it a bit. It was nothing personal.”

Lyles, who said it takes a lot for him “to get out of character”, kept pushing the responsability away to Antetokounmpo.

“A lot of people probably say it was cheap since it was at the end of the game,” Lyles added. “It’s at the end of the game — then why initiate it? If you’re going to do that, then you need to be ready for the repercussions of it.

“I’m not saying it’s right by any means, but what happened is what happened.”

Take a look at the highlights of the contest as the Bucks finally won the game 133-124:

Once again, Giannis led his team to this great road victory as he dropped 46 points, won 12 rebounds and handed out 4 assists in 34 minutes of play. Khris Middleton and Lopez also had big games, having scored 31 and 23 points respectively in their squad’s victory.

As for the Kings, who were growing accustomed to winning, had both De’Aaron Fox’s 35 points and Kevin Huerter with 28, as their highest scorers. Nevertheless, Sacramento’s best player was Domantas Sabonis, who hit 23 points, won 17 rebounds and handed out 15 assists last night.