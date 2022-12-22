The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest surprises of this NBA season. While many thought they would be back in NBA “no man’s land,” they have quickly proven pundits wrong. While the new additions to the new team have certainly helped, there is one hypothesis with merit that is a huge reason to the team’s newfound success. Ben Taylor, who is the author of the Thinking Basketball book and host of the podcast, suggests that the Kings’ new success correlates with using the same type of scheme utilized by the Denver Nuggets and their back-to-back MVP. Without further adieu, let’s take a deeper dive into the Sacramento Kings’ surprise season thus far.

Sacramento Kings Using Denver’s Recipe

Sacramento’s High-Powered Offense

While the Kings do not possess a two-time MVP like the Denver Nuggets do, they do have an international big man who is a multiple time All-Star capable of playmaking and playing as a point center as well. Domantas Sabonis, son of former NBA player, Arvydas Sabonis, was a late acquisition for the Kings last season at the NBA Trade Deadline. The deal was centered around Sabonis, but also netted the Indiana Pacers Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton. At the time, it looked like a trade the Pacers had won. However, that may not be the case anymore.

The Kings’ high-powered offense revolves around Sabonis. The two-man game with him and De’Aaron Fox is deadly and the new shooters in Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter open the floor for him to operate. Like Jokic and the Nuggets, this leads to plenty of opportunities for cutters and open three-point shots. Not to mention, they have also started to utilize plenty of dribble hand offs with Sabonis at the high- post. Even in the times when the cutters are not there, Sabonis is talented enough to work in the post and create an easy chance for himself. Taking a page out of Denver’s playbook has paid dividends so far as the Kings currently have an offensive rating of 115.3. Not to mention, the team has also used plays that the Warriors have ran with head coach, Mike Brown, spending time there.

The Two Stars for the Sacramento Kings

While Sabonis has been an All-Star before, Fox is on his way to potentially making his first All-Star appearance. On the season, he is averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.0 total rebounds per game. He is also shooting a career-best 35.0 percent from three-point range. Not to mention, he is one of the more speedy and athletic in the league creating multiple highlight reel layups and plays that are conducive to an electrifying All-Star Game.

As for Domantas Sabonis, his game is very similar to Nikola Jokic’s in some ways. As a result, he could find himself netting another All-Star selection. Especially with the way he has been playing and the Sacramento Kings being in the playoff picture right now. Sabonis is currently tallying 18.0 points, 12.0 total rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He is also averaging an effective field goal percent of 64.8 percent. With these numbers, Sabonis could find himself in his third All-Star Game. Sabonis and Fox are not the only reasons for Sacramento’s success this year. However, the Kings would not be in this position without their production and newfound offensive rhythm.