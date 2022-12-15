Domantas Sabonis ties Chris Webber for most 20/20/5 games since Kings moved to Sacramento

Domantas Sabonis has now tied Chris Webber (3) for the most 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 assists games since the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Through 27 starts this season, Sabonis has recorded two 20/20/5 contests, 19 double-doubles, and one triple-double. With the Kings, that puts his total at three 20/20/5 games.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 17.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season. He’s also shooting 37.9% from 3-point range and a career-best 61.9% from the field.

Most 20/20/5 games in Kings history since franchise moved to Sacramento: 3 — Chris Webber

Most 20/20/5 games in Kings history since franchise moved to Sacramento: 3 — Chris Webber

3 — Domantas Sabonis

Last season, in Sacramento’s 126-97 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 18, Domantas Sabonis closed out his outing with 30 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes.

On Nov. 13, in the Kings’ 122-115 win over Golden State Warriors, the forward finished with season highs of 26 points and 22 rebounds in 35 minutes played. Sabonis shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

In Sacramento’s 124-123 win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Sabonis ended his performance with 21 points, 20 boards, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes of action. He shot 10-of-13 (76.9%) from the floor.

Of course, Sacramento overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to come away with the win. At the 9:09 mark of the third quarter, Kings coach Mike Brown was ejected after picking up two technical fouls. Brown left the bench to argue a call after De’Aaron Fox was issued a technical.

“He has our back,” the Kings center said of Brown. “That was big time. I feel like that kind of changed the whole mood… If it’s not hard, it’s not fun, you know? And during the game, coach got kicked out, kinda got all hyped up. We just had to do it for him.

Domantas Sabonis on how badly the Kings wanted to win tonight pic.twitter.com/4pccKdMvnt — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 15, 2022

More importantly, Domantas Sabonis stepped up while Kevin Huerter remained on the bench due to a left ankle injury. The Kings attempted a season-high 46 3-pointers. They finished 17-of-46 (37%) from deep. They became the first non-Atlantic Division team to win at Scotiabank Arena this season.

In February, the Indiana Pacers traded Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson. Now, Holiday is with the Atlanta Hawks and Thompson remains a free agent.

Additionally, Sacramento is 15-12 and rank seventh overall in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 15-14 and sit at the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference as well. If the Kings make the playoffs this season, ending their 16-year playoff drought, anyone could say that trade was worth it.