One of the most well-known figures in sports and through various other roles is NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Sports fans know him for his dominance on the court while others know him for the countless number of ads you may have seen him in over the years. O’Neal took to social media last night to post a picture of himself in a hospital bed and left us wondering if he’s going to be ok?

His tweet has over 37 thousand likes and over 7.2 million views since being posted at 7:19 pm EST last night. Shaq was seen earlier this month at the Big-12 Conference tournament championship game, only a few weeks ago. Everyone around the league is wishing a speedy recovery for O’Neal and hopes he can return to the set of NBA on TNT soon.

The four-time NBA champ did not share any details of why he’s in the hospital, but he let his colleagues know that “I’m always watching” NBA on TNT and that he missed them. He even tagged Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker in the post.

Parker replied to his tweet and said “Love ya big Fella” and other former NBA pros have been showing their love as well. O’Neal is currently 51 and this was a very random post that came out of nowhere. His birthday was earlier this month and he was spotted at his “Sneaker Baller” birthday bash on 3/10.

O’Neal opened up last year about his weight-loss journey and the big man has been taking steps to take his health seriously. He jokingly said he didn’t want to have a “retirement body” anymore like his co-host Charles Barkley. Shaq said he was 401 pounds and has gotten down to 365.

His post was very random, but we’re wishing Shaq a speedy recovery.