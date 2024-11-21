Sixers’ Joel Embiid calls out whoever leaked the details of their team meeting

On Wednesday night, the 76ers were on the road to face the Grizzlies. It has been a disastrous start for the Sixers to start the 2024-25 season. A 117-111 loss on Wednesday was the first time that Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey played together. Embiid had a team-high 35 points, George hyperextended his knee again, and Maxey was on a minutes restriction.

Earlier this week, there were reports around the league that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey called out his teammate Joel Embiid. Sources claimed that Maxey expressed his frustration with Embiid being late to everything. He believes it has negatively affected the players and the coaching staff. After the game on Wednesday night, Embiid used explicit language and called out whoever leaked the details to their team meeting. The former MVP center was not happy.

The Sixers need to find the source of who leaked the information about their team meeting to the media

Embiid is not happy about details of Sixers team meeting being leaked 😬 He says they “talked about a lot of things” and meeting lasted “probably 30 seconds” pic.twitter.com/CwsAVbUzuL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2024



Philadelphia’s start to the 2024-25 season has been horrific and it continues to get worse. Key players have missed time this season due to injury and the losses are starting to pile up quickly. The Sixers are 1-9 in their last 10 games and are currently last in the Eastern Conference. Amid their struggles to start the season, the team had a meeting to discuss some issues. Shooting guard Tyrese Maxey spoke at the meeting and called out Embiid for being late to everything. Maxey stressed how it affects the locker room and coaching staff.

That type of information likely wanted to be kept in-house by the Sixers but the information was leaked somehow to ESPN’s Shams Charania. On Wednesday night, Joel Embiid called out whoever leaked the information and used explicit language. The Sixers need to act quickly and find the person who leaked the information. They do not want this to become an issue all season long. Regardless of who did give Charanian the scoop, it’s a tough look for Embiid. A player of his status should not have to be called out by a younger player. It should be the other way around. The 76ers will be monitored closely in 2024-25 to see if they can turn the season around.