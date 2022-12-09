Home » news » Sixers Player Reveals Most Important Thing James Harden Bring To The Team

Sixers Player Reveals ‘Most Important Thing’ James Harden Bring To The Team

76ers guard James Harden 'on pace' to return in a few weeks
It’s been an average season for the Philadelphia 76ers so far with a 12-12 record. The team is fourth in the Atlantic Division and eighth in the Eastern Conference. Philly has gone 5-5 in their last ten games and are on a three-game losing streak. James Harden has made his return to the Sixers and he’s trying to find his rhythm again. His teammate De’Anthony Melton was taking care of most of the primary ball handling a playmaking duties while Harden was out. 

Now, Melton can focus back in on his defensive skills and his ability to make things happen without the basketball in his hands. Melton is only scoring (10.9) points per game this season, but he leads the team with (2.0) steals per game, the second most of any player in the league. With Harden back, the Sixers offense has it’s primary playmaker back. Harden is averaging (9.7) assists per game this season.

James Harden brings elite playmaking back into the lineup

De’Anthony Melton said he needs to just continue to play his game as Harden has returned and focus on what he can control. He also mentioned on area of the game where Harden helps the team excel when he’s not playing.

“It’s nothing much different for me,”… “Honestly, I just try to go out there and impact the game, make the right pass…Harden, he’s such a great passer that you can get it to him in the open court and he’ll find guys. So, having another person to push the ball [and] find open guys is probably the most important thing.” – De’Anthony Melton

Philly lost all three games on their recent road trip and will have a chance to get back in the win column tonight. The 76ers will host the LA Lakers at 7:30pm and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Hi, my name is Zach Wolpin and I live in NJ, USA. I'm an NBA News Writer for Finixio. I've been covering the NBA as a whole for over two years now and I also have two and a half years experience writing about the NFL. I'm 24 years old and I'm extremely passionate about sports. In my free time, I like to play video games and watch sports with my friends.

