After winning the 2023 SEC tournament this past season, the Alabama Crimson Tide earned one of the four #1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. Many experts picked Bama to make the Final Four and even win March Madness. However, they would lose to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. The driving force on Alabama’s roster last season was Brandon Miller. Sources say that his interviews “have not been great” leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft.

In just one season with Alabama, Brandon Miller is leaving for the NBA Draft. He was a consensus All-American, 2022-23 SEC Rookie of the Year, and was the SEC tournament MVP. Miller is the prototypical build for the modern NBA and he has a chance to do big things at the next level.

However, there are still some concerns about Miller’s involvement in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris. On top of all this, his draft interviews have not been good and his conditioning level has been in question as well.

Brandon Miller is not in 'great shape right now,' per @DraftExpress "His interviews have not been great, I've been told. Both publicly and privately with NBA teams."

In 37 games played and started for Alabama last season, Miller averaged (18.8) points, (8.2) rebounds, and (2.1) assists per game. He is the typical build of an NBA wing and that is a position that any teams covet. NBA mock drafts have him going as high as #2 to the Charlotte Hornets.

The real concern that stems from Brandon Miller is his involvement in the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller allegedly received a text from one of his teammates who he was already on the way to pick up. It asked him to bring his teammate Darius Miles’ gun, which was in a backpack in the backseat of his car.

Miller has not been charged with any crime. His attorneys say he did not know that the gun was in the back seat of his car. The University of Alabama never disciplined Miller and that caused a lot of backlash around the NCAA. Despite all the drama, Miller will likely still be a top 5 draft pick this year. Hopefully, the NBA can be a fresh start for him.