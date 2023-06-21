Home » news » Espns Adrian Wojnarowski Says Brandon Miller Further Solidified His Chances To Be Picked By The Hornets 2 Overall

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Brandon Miller ‘further solidified’ his chances to be picked by the Hornets #2 overall

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Updated 22 mins ago on • 2 min read
Tomorrow night, the league’s top prospects will eagerly wait to hear their names called in the 2023 NBA Draft. It’s a special time for these players and their families. Ahead of this year’s draft, there’s been speculation on who the Hornets should take second overall. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Brandon Miller ‘further solidified’ his chances to be picked by the Hornets. 

Everyone knows that the Spurs will be selecting Victor Wembanyama first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. After that, the draft board is essentially wide open. In the past 24 hours, Adrain Wojnarowski reported that Miller’s chance of being drafted by the Hornets is increasing.

Wojnarowski noted that Miller had a better workout the second time around with Charlotte. Michael Jordan sold his majority share of the team, but he’s still in charge until after the draft. The Hall of Famer reportedly liked what he saw in Miller.

Sources say the Charlotte Hornets will likely take Brandon Miller with the second-overall pick

In his second private workout/meeting with the Hornets, Miller left a solid impression. Charlotte sees Miller as a better fit for their franchise moving forward. Scoot Henderson is an elite prospect, but the Hornets already have a ball-dominant PG in LaMelo Ball.

Brandon Miller is the type of player that the Hornets are missing in their starting lineup. He’s a gifted wing with natural scoring abilities. LaMelo Ball can control the offense while Miller cuts the rim and gets open for shots on the perimeter.

That’s something that Miller was not always able to do in college. As the best player on his team at Alabama, Miller had to create his own offense a lot of the time. The rest of Charlotte’s roster can help spread the floor, allowing Miller to see more open shots. There’s a chance it doesn’t happen, but expect the Hornets to select Brandon Miller tomorrow night.

