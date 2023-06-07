The Charlotte Hornets are projected to select Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller No. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to sources. Hornets G.M. Mitch Kupchak is working to improve Charlotte’s frontcourt, and the 6-foot-9, 200-pound wing is expected to be a suitable teammate for LaMelo Ball.

In 37 starts with Alabama in the 2022-23 season, Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 32.6 minutes per game. The Tennessee native also shot 43% from the field, 38.4% outside the arc, and 85.9% at the foul line. He won NABC Freshman of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and SEC Rookie of the Year.

“All indications” suggest the Hornets are leaning towards drafting Brandon Miller with their No. 2 pick, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/TDhHSI7sfD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2023



In addition to earning first-team All-SEC, Brandon Miller was named consensus second-team All-American. He won SEC Tournament MVP after averaging 20.3 points and 11 rebounds over three games. The forward led the SEC in points (696), field goals (222), 3-pointers (106), win shares (7.0), box plus/minus (12.0), and points produced (645).

Moreover, Miller finished second in his conference in total rebounds (305), second in defensive rebounds (229), sixth in free throws (146), third in offensive win shares (4.1), second in defensive win shares (2.9), and third in offensive box plus/minus (7.8).

In Alabama’s 78-76 win over South Carolina on Feb. 22, the forward scored a career-high 41 points in 43 minutes as a starter. Along with tallying eight boards, one assist, three steals, and two blocks, Miller shot 14-of-25 (56%) from the floor and 6-of-13 (46.2%) beyond the arc.

During the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Brandon Miller shot just 19% from the field in Alabama’s three games, the lowest percentage by any player with at least 35 shot attempts in the tournament since 1985.

Nonetheless, one factor that’s affecting Miller’s draft stock value is his past. On Feb. 21, 2023, a Tuscaloosa police officer testified that Miller gave a firearm to teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15.

Miles had left the gun in Miller’s vehicle after Miller dropped Miles off at a club, per Miller’s attorney. As Miller was on his way back to pick up Miles, Miles texted Miller, requesting that Miller bring Miles’s gun. When Miller arrived, Miles informed his friend, Michael Davis, that the gun was in the vehicle.

Should the Hornets draft Brandon Miller at #2 overall? pic.twitter.com/ly2EfPiYYA — Whistle (@WhistleSports) June 6, 2023



According to the police report, Davis retrieved the gun and shot into a vehicle in which Harris was a passenger, while Harris’s boyfriend returned fire, resulting in two bullets striking Miller’s car. Based on the Tuscaloosa police officer’s testimony, Miles and Davis lied to officers about the incident.

However, Miller’s account of the shooting matched what investigators gathered from witness testimony and video evidence. Tuscaloosa County chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley informed Miller that he would face no charges.

Notwithstanding the criminal investigation, the Charlotte Hornets are still interested in drafting Brandon Miller. Since he led the SEC in multiple metrics, the forward is an NBA-ready prospect. The 2023 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, June 22.

