The number one pick in the 2023 NBA draft has already been solidified by all 30 teams across the league. Victor Wembanyama is a rare prospect that any team would love to have and that’s why he is the consensus number-one overall pick in the upcoming draft. Making his case for the number two overall pick is Alabama’s, Brandon Miller. He’s had an incredible season for the Crimson Tide and has helped them earn a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Miller did have some off-the-court issues that did arise this season, but they have not affected his draft stock. He helped lead Alabama to an SEC tournament championship and has been incredible to watch all season. Many thought that G Leaguer Scoot Henderson would be the second-overall pick after Wembanyama, but that might not be the case anymore.

Executives believe Brandon Miller is ‘very much in the conversation’ to go ahead of Scoot Henderson in the draft, per @Sam_Vecenie pic.twitter.com/bR3MP4tAdq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 15, 2023

Could Brandon Miller be the second-overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft?

NBA scouts and insiders have noted that G Leaguer Scoot Henderson has had a down year. A few months ago he was widely regarded as the consensus number two pick in the upcoming draft. That is not the case anymore as freshman sensation from Alabama, Brandon Miller has had an incredible season and has a strong chance at being the second pick.

Through 34 games played this season he is averaging (19.6) points, (8.3) rebounds, and (2.1) assists per game. Miller has an elite touch from three-point range as well knocking them down at a (.401) percent clip this season. He is far and away the best player on his team this season and will look to lead his team to a far postseason run in the tourney.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic shared his thought’s on why he thinks Miller could be the number two overall pick instead of Henderson. Here’s what he had to say.

“And one opinion starting to solidify for executives in front offices across the NBA is that Alabama forward Brandon Miller is very much in the conversation at No. 2 overall, behind Wembanyama… It is not a foregone conclusion that Henderson will be picked at No. 2. I’ve talked with a number of lead front-office executives as well as high-level scouts who either think the margin between Miller and Henderson is razor thin or just have Miller ahead at this point…” Sam Vecenie

Miller almost perfectly fits the mold of the prototype NBA player that all teams are in search of today. They want a player with length who can shoot, handle the ball, and play on the wing. His six-foot-nine frame allows him to do just that and more when he plays.

His team will play their first-round matchup in the NCAA tournament tomorrow. They will face #16 Texas A&M CC at 2:45 pm EST with the game airing nationally on CBS.