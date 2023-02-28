G-League’s star Scoot Henderson says he can’t wait for the next NBA draft in June

The playoff push is starting as we are less than two months away from post-season, as it is also the time of year we begin to predict who will be the names we’ll hear from NBA Comissioner Adam Silver to be selected in June’s next draft. Of course some of this names are more than obvious, as French 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the first overall pick.

However, who’s going to be named the No.2, is still a mystery. As many consider G-League star Scoot Henderson to be the best choice, the young athlete says he is prepared. “I’m just ready,” he said. “I’m just trying to prepare myself for the next level. I feel right there.”

The player doesn’t really have any particular choices to where he could be drafted. He knows he’s athletic and smart enough on the court he can’t help out any franchise next season, whether he gets picked No. 1 or No. 60.

His latest exposure at the All-Star weekend also helped him boost his stock. Being one of the first G-League prospects to participate in the Rising Stars tournament has earned him the status of a player who can already engage at the highest-competitive ranks.

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams recognized his game. “You see the talent,” said the Thunder player who shared the court with Henderson in the All-Star event. “There’s a reason why he’s on draft boards as high as he is.”

Henderson flirted with a triple-double and produced a rare stat line on Thursday with the Ignite. https://t.co/aVSzttsXuj — Rookie Wire (@RookieWire) February 26, 2023

Playing for the G-League Ignite team this championship, Henderson has averaged 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest. Just this past Monday, he almost achieved a triple-double as his squad won against Iowa, dropping 14 points, winning 9 rebounds and handing out 9 assists in just under 29 minutes.

As he is constantly compared to French Wembanyama, the Georgia native believes there is mutual admiration between them, as they might compete in the same league for many years to come. Even though the press always places the European over him, Henderson assures than he doesn’t play attention to this.

“I don’t listen to critics,” Henderson said, as he doesn’t even consider there to be any rivarly. “There might be a team that might need a leader, need somebody who can talk, somebody who can communicate on the floor. I think I can make a big difference.”

The point guard is also famous for his slams, as he has a fair share of highlighted dunks compiled in YouTube. Check out one of his best poster plays of the season:

His time as an Ignite player has helped him develop his potential

The Ignite team is designed to provide young talents with play time as they aren’t yet draft-eligible but want to strengthen their path to the NBA. After two years at the club, Henderson has recieved the highest praise being compared to great point guards like Russell Westbrook or even Derrick Rose.

“It’s pretty dope to be compared to,” the 19-year-old said. “But I think I want to flare off into my own self.”