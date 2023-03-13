It was a gritty win for Brooklyn yesterday vs Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The reigning back-to-back MVP had his 27th triple-double of the season, but they lost 122-120 with multiple chances to win the game or at least send it to OT. Brooklyn’s defense held strong and veteran PG Spencer Dinwiddie was setting up his teammates all game. He set a new career-high with 16 assists vs the Nuggets in Brooklyn’s road win.

The “new-look” Nets are still trying to build chemistry after the trade deadline. Brooklyn’s new pieces have played 14 games since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were traded and they seem to be fitting in nicely. Defense has been the mentality for them and it’s been paying off in some team-building wins.

With a 39-29 record, New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Dinwiddie had a dominant double-double last night and set a new career-high with 16 assists

Brooklyn’s last two games have been scrappy wins and that’s just how they happen sometimes. A win is a win no matter how it happens. The Nets pulled out a gutsy 124-123 OT road win vs the Timberwolves on Friday and then hung on to win 122-120 vs Denver on the road last night.

Playing well in both of those game for Brooklyn was Spencer Dinwiddie. After being trade from Mavericks to the Nets, he’s back in his second stint with the team and has taken on that true PG role that the team was lacking in the past.

Spencer Dinwiddie dished out a career-best 16 DIMES in the @BrooklynNets gritty road W! pic.twitter.com/ln8ww1Oc1p — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2023

On Friday Dinwiddie has 29 points and 11 assists vs Minnesota and yesterday he had 15 points and a new career-high with 16 assists vs the Nuggets. In 13 games with the Nets this season he’s averaging (7.6) assists per game and that would be a new career-high if it were a full seasons worth of games.

Here’s what the veteran PG had to say after the game about Brooklyn’s tough defense this past weekend.

“Given the fact that defense is our identity, and that’s something JV (Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn) has talked about since day one. And, we understand with the background and group of guys that we have.” – Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn’s defense showed up in the second-half of their 122-120 win vs the Nuggets last night. They held Denver to 26 percent shooting from the field in the third quarter. Their next game is tomorrow night on the road vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.