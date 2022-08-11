Home » news » Steph Curry Signs Pete Davidson Michael Jackson Hoodie

Steph Curry signs Pete Davidson Michael Jackson hoodie

James Foglio profile picture

Updated

2 mins ago

on

Steph Curry signs Pete Davidson Michael Jackson hoodie
USA Today Network

Steph Curry signed the pink Michael Jackson hoodie that Pete Davidson wore when Curry broke the all-time 3-pointer record at Madison Square Garden.

Davidson, a former Saturday Night Live star, decided to wear a pink hoodie, while all the other NBA fans around him wore white, blue and orange colors. No one could miss him, especially considering he had a courtside seat.

On December 14, 2021, during the first quarter of the Warriors’ 105-96 win over the Knicks, Curry sank his 2,974th career 3-pointer. As soon as the 13-year veteran made the basket, Davidson was one of the loudest fans celebrating in the arena.

Steph Curry signs Pete Davidson Michael Jackson hoodie

This autograph is a big deal to the former SNL cast member because all the iconic photos of Curry’s record-breaking shot will feature his pink M.J. hoodie.

It seems fitting to wear a “King of Pop” hoodie to an important game to support the “King of 3-pointers.”

According to TMZ, Nick Drbal received the hoodie from Pete’s camp to have Curry sign it. Drbal is Steph’s memorabilia partner.

Steph Curry signs Pete Davidson Michael Jackson hoodie MJ sweatshirt

Furthermore, Curry ended his performance with a team-high 22 points in 35 minutes played. He finished 8-for-19 from the field and 5-14 from 3-point range.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Finals MVP made 285 3-pointers. All things considered, it was not his best season. And that’s ok. By the end of the 2015-16 season, Curry sank a career-high 402 3-pointers.

His MVP performance that season was magical. The baby-faced assassin averaged 30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Steph Curry signs Pete Davidson Michael Jackson hoodie Stephen Curry signs MJ

He also averaged a career-high 50.4% from beyond the arc as well. Entering the 2022-23 season, the four-time NBA champion has 3,117 made shots from downtown.

The guard will only distance himself from his competition in the coming years. He turns 35 next year.

Therefore, it’s probably a great idea for fans to hang onto Steph Curry-autographed merchandise. Even Davidson’s M.J. hoodie will be worth a high-dollar amount when the two-time scoring champion retires.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

