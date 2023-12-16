Suns’ Bradley Beal out indefinitely after right ankle injury vs. Knicks

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal suffered a sprained right ankle during the first quarter of Friday night’s 139-122 loss to the New York Knicks, the latest setback in what Suns coach Frank Vogel described as a “frustrating injury type of season for him.”

The three-time All-Star drained a 3-pointer in the first quarter, but he came down on the foot of Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 foul because he didn’t allow Beal space to land. He recorded six points against the Knicks before departing.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Suns hold fourth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Bradley Beal twisted his ankle on this play…Hope he’s ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qJYIqikYmj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2023



Beal, 30, remained on the floor for a few minutes in pain, grabbing at his right ankle. The 12-year veteran had enough strength to make his free throw, but he then went to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Following the loss, Vogel said X-rays were negative.

Furthermore, Beal’s injury is just another setback for the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal, which has played together for only one other game this season — Wednesday night’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Friday’s matchup was Beal’s sixth game this season. He has dealt with a sore back the past two months. Veteran stars Durant (ankle) and Booker (calf, ankle) have also missed time with injuries.

“Injuries are a part of the game,” Vogel said. “I’m disappointed for him. You could see the disappointment on his face in the back. That’s my biggest concern, keeping him lifted. He’ll get back soon enough, but it’s been a frustrating injury type of season for him.”

The Suns are 11-8 this season without Beal. In mid-November, the team won seven straight without him. Phoenix went 3-4 to start the season and has now lost six of its last eight games.

Bradley Beal told me in training camp the 3-point line is a point of emphasis for the #Suns. They rank No. 24 in the NBA in 3s per game and have exceeded 40 attempts just twice this year. Suns shot 28 in each of the last two games. pic.twitter.com/w97PncdSgX — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 16, 2023

In six appearances this season, Beal has averaged 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 25.2 minutes per game. The Missouri native was also shooting 44.9% from the floor, a career-best 42.9% beyond the arc, and 70.8% at the foul line.

Moreover, it should be noted that Beal signed a five-year, $251.02 million max contract with the Washington Wizards in July 2022. He’s making $46.74 million this season and $50.20 million in 2024-25. His deal also includes a $57.12 million player option for 2026-27.

During the offseason, Washington traded Beal to Phoenix for cash, Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and multiple second-round draft picks. Paul was then traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Beal has not played 60 or more games in a season since 2020-21 with the Wizards.