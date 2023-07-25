Just over a week ago, the Suns were involved in a three-team deal to acquire Orlando’s Bol Bol. The seven-foot-two big man shined for the Magic last season in a career-high 70 games played. Phoenix is trying to cash in on their championship window and Bol is a part of that potential future success. General Manager James Jones said that Bol has “high expectations” for next season.

Bol just finished his fourth professional season and will be joining the most talented roster he’s ever been a part of. He played with a rebuilding Magic squad last season and spent the two previous seasons in Denver. The 2019 second-round pick got a chance to play extended minutes last season and had his best season yet.

If he shines during training camp, there’s a chance that Bol Bol could be a starter for the Suns in 2023-24. He made a career-high 33 starts for the Magic last season. It would be the first time he ever begins the season as one of the five starters for an NBA franchise.



Bol Bol could turn out to be a key piece for the Phoenix Suns next season

In the most recent NBA Draft, the Spurs took Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. He’s a six-foot-four big man from France who has guard-like skills and can play in the post. This offseason, Wembanyama, and Bol Bol have been compared. Both players are not typical big men who are restricted to setting screens and rebounding.

Last season, Bol played in 70 games and averaged a career-high (9.1) points, (5.8) rebounds, and (1.2) blocks per game. The 2022-23 season was Bol’s first chance to play real minutes in the NBA and he took advantage of that opportunity. He started in just under half of the games he played in.

General Manager James Jones told the Arizona Republic that Bol is “going to get a chance to compete,” He fits the athletic profile that the Suns are trying to build this offseason. The 2023-24 season should be a chance for Bol Bol to get to play the best basketball of his career.