The Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, according to sources. This news comes a day after the Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.

Plus, the Jazz also received three unprotected first-round draft picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick swaps (2026 and 2028) from the Cavaliers.

Then, Sexton signed a four-year, $72 million deal to join the team. Despite losing Mitchell, they still have the chance to remain competitive in the Western Conference.

In July, the Jazz received five first-round draft picks from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Rudy Gobert trade. As of today, Utah has 13 unprotected first-round draft picks through 2029.

Not to mention, the team has two 2022 first-round college stars: Agbaji and Walker Kessler.

Suns targeting Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic in trade

In 69 starts with the Jazz last season, Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. To add to those statistics, he shot 45.5% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown.

On July 7, 2019, the 6’7″ wing signed a four-year, $73.1 million contract with the Jazz. This deal made Bogdanovic the highest-paid Croatian athlete of all time. He is set to earn $19.55 million in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The eight-year NBA veteran can give any playoff team an extra push. In the 2019-20 season, Bogdanovic’s first season with Utah, the forward averaged career-highs 20.2 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Additionally, in the Jazz’s 127-120 win over the Denver Nuggets on May 7, 2021, Bogdanovic scored a career-high 48 points in 39 minutes of action. He shot 16-for-23 (69.6%) from the field and 8-for-11 (72.7%) from 3-point range.

During the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, in the Jazz’s 119-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5, the wing scored a playoff career-high 32 points in 39 minutes played.

The forward would especially improve the Suns’ frontcourt. Of course, guard Devin Booker signed a four-year, $224 million contract extension in July. A week later, Phoenix matched the Indiana Pacers’ four-year deal worth $133 million for center Deandre Ayton.

Adding Bojan Bogdanovic into the mix would be a terrific move by Suns G.M. James Jones. Along with Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and Mikal Bridges, the Suns would have enough depth to make another playoff run next season.

However, the asking price for Bogdanovic is unknown. Jazz executive Danny Ainge excels at fleecing opposing teams in trades. Only time will tell on whether or not the Mitchell trade was worth it.