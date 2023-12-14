College Basketball
Sydney Sweeney Says A Gonzaga Basketball Player ‘Slid In Her DMs’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
On a recent episode of ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Sydney Sweeney presented Fallon a basketball signed by the Gonzaga basketball team. When asked how she managed to get the basketball, Sweeney said that one of the players on the Zags team ‘slid in her DMs.’ Rumors are flying online about which player was hitting up Sweeney, so let’s take a look at some of the possibilities.
Sydney Sweeney Gifts Jimmy Fallon Basketball Signed by Zags
On her appearance on the “The Tonight Show,” Sydney Sweeney said that “sometimes it’s useful” that college basketball stars are sliding into her DMs. The reason being she was able to get the whole team to sign a basketball for host Jimmy Fallon.
“The last time I saw you, we were speaking about my hometown, Spokane,” Sweeney said. “You told me you were a big fan of Gonzaga, so I bought you something.”
A @ZagMBB player slid into @sydney_sweeney’s DMs and Jimmy got a signed basketball out of it 🤣 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/QjWldGxheH
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 13, 2023
Fallon then opened a gift from Sweeney, revealing the signed ball. But just who was the player that was in Sweeney’s DMs that got the entire team to sign this ball? Let’s take a look at the prime suspects.
Drew Timme
Drew Timme spent four years at Gonzaga before heading to the pros. He currently plays in the G-League for the Wisconsin Herd but his old mustache gave off the vibes of a dude who did not lack confidence.
Timme was the Zags’ fourth-leading scorer of all-time, but it doesn’t look he’s scoring again here if it was him that shot his shot.
Ryan Nembhard
Ryan Nembhard transferred from Creighton to Gonzaga for the 2023 season. The 6’0′ point guard is averaging 5.7 assists per game so far this season.
However, it could be Nembhard that tried to take his own shot this time.
Joe Few
Son of coach, Mark Few, Joe would be a child of privilege. A bit-part player for the Zags, he is unlikely to be lacking confidence being the son of a coach.
Was it Joe Few that decided to step up and take the big shot?
Whichever player it was, Jimmy Fallon seems thrilled with his new gift, so they might not have succeeded from the three-point line but maybe hit a free throw instead.
